CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of police officers, community members, and family will gather Thursday morning at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel to say their final goodbyes to fallen Chicago Police Officer Ella French. So many people came to pay their respects during French’s wake Wednesday night, there was a line down the block outside the chapel. It will be another long day of mourning on Thursday for many of French’s family and friends as the young officer is laid to rest. Her funeral services will be held at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel at 77th and Western at 10 a.m. Hundreds of...