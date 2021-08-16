Boyfriend Dungeon to Update “Inadequate” Content Warning for Stalking and Emotional Manipulation
Boyfriend Dungeon will have its “inadequate” content warning for stalking and emotional manipulation improved in an upcoming update. As previously reported; the game is part dating-sim, part isometric beat-em-up. Players must choose what weapon they use, which can also turn into a person. Players grind out wealth in “The Dunj” with their weapon of choice, in order to spend it on dates and gifts. According to the fan wiki, options include three men, two non-binary people, one woman, and one cat.nichegamer.com
