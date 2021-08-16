Boyfriend Dungeon to Update “Inadequate” Content Warning for Stalking and Emotional Manipulation

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for August 12th, 2021. Hey, that Indie World Showcase yesterday was really cool, wasn’t it? Lots of nice-looking games, several of which released on the spot. I recommend checking out the video on Nintendo’s channel if you haven’t. I’d summarize it all for you, but I suddenly had twice as many games to write about today. That’s what the bulk of today’s article is about, friends. We’ve also got the usual lists of sales for you to look at, if you need more to spend money on today for some reason. Let’s go!