Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Featurette Explores the High-Octane Action (Exclusive)

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeroes don't get much bigger than those featured in G.I. Joe, with Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins embracing everything fans love about the franchise and taking that excitement to an all-new level with intense stunts, which you can learn more about in the above featurette. This clip is only a taste of what's in store for fans who pick up the film on home video, as it has a number of other special features that chronicle the film's long journey to theaters. Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins hits Digital HD and Premium VOD on August 17th and hits 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on October 19th.

