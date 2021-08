Jack Wallen shows you the basic difference between two commands that end with the same results ... closing unresponsive applications. It's a rare occasion that a Linux application will run astray, but it does happen. This most often happens with user-facing apps, such as browsers, office suites and the like. When that happens, what do you do? You turn to kill or killall, two commands that give you absolute control over whether an application can continue running or not.