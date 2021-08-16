Cancel
Combat Sports

Showtime Gives Fans an "All-Access" Look at the Upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley Fight

Cover picture for the articleShowtime Sports has taken out all the stops in its latest promotional cut for the upcoming Jake Paul versus Tyron Woodley boxing match. Having already met in heated press conferences, this All-Access video takes the approach of a mini-documentary to tell the story of the two pugilists. The 30-minute cinematic video gives fans a deep look and a better understanding of just the amount of work both “The Chosen One” and “The Problem Child” are putting into this fight.

