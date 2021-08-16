Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

5 takeaways from Day 14 of Chiefs training camp

By Charles Goldman
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30NIRS_0bTBXdDU00

The Kansas City Chiefs were back in St. Joseph, Missouri today for their final week of training camp.

Monday’s practice saw Chiefs players in shorts and helmets, with a light, but successful day of work following the preseason Week 1 victory over the 49ers. There were a few changes to the starting lineups on both sides of the ball after some positive performances during the first game of the preseason.

Here are five things that we’re taking away from the fourteenth day of Chiefs’ training camp:

Armani Watts over Juan Thornhill to start the day

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2itQgf_0bTBXdDU00
AP Photo/Tony Avelar

As I predicted in my latest 53-man roster projection, the Chiefs were reminded on Saturday why they made Armani Watts a fourth-round draft pick back in 2018. Watts’ play against the 49ers earned him, at the very least, a look with the first-team defense. He got that look on Monday during practice, working alongside Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen in big nickel looks during team drills at practice.

Watts was previously working with the third-team defense. Replacing him in that unit was Juan Thornhill, who didn’t have a great game against the 49ers in Week 1. Thornhill still seems to be dealing with some mental hangups following the 2019 knee injury that ended his season.

“They just mix them around,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said after practice. “I wouldn’t take anything from it.”

Echoing Reid, I don’t think this is any indication that Thornhill is on the roster bubble. I think this was more about rewarding Watts after a great performance. He spent most of the offseason dealing with a foot injury and really hasn’t had the luxury of any snaps with the first team. Thornhill would later rotate in with the first-team defense.

Jody Fortson's meteoric rise continues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35aNG0_0bTBXdDU00
AP Photo/Tony Avelar

With just two days left of training camp practices, the Jody Fortson hype train hasn’t slowed down in the slightest. After an impressive performance in preseason Week 1, with the second-most yardage (32) and passes caught (3) of any Chiefs player, Fortson has been rewarded for his efforts. He earned some opportunities with the first-team offense during team drills in multiple tight end sets. He also saw first-team work in 7-on-7 drills.

Fortson’s continued rise could mean the Chiefs will keep four tight ends this season. He also has shown value on special teams, as has Noah Gray and Blake Bell. Here’s what Brett Veach had to say on the subject recently:

“Jody is having a great camp, so there will be some decisions,” Veach said, via the Kansas City Star. “We typically go with three tight ends. I mean, do we keep four? Do we keep an extra here, an extra there? So, that’s the beauty of this, where these guys really get to come and earn a spot. I mean, if guys continue to play the way they’ve started out, then they’ll make decisions hard. And that’s their job, and our job is to allow these guys to compete and earn spots.”

Lucas Niang appears to have won starting RT job, but it comes at a cost . . .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMsnc_0bTBXdDU00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Remmers returned to practice in full on Monday after having been out of practice for several sessions with a back injury. Despite the former starter at right tackle making his return, Lucas Niang continued work as the starter on Monday, indicating he’s won the starting job. Niang winning out does come at a cost, though.

Remmers, instead of playing right tackle, played second-team left tackle at practice on Monday. Chiefs fans will remember that Remmers was the starting left tackle in the disastrous affair that was Super Bowl LV. Andy Reid commented on the situation after practice.

“He can do either-or,” Reid told reporters. “We were just getting him some work over there with the two’s, but he’s good either place. I wouldn’t read into that.”

Nick Bolton still working ahead of Ben Niemann

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17sepT_0bTBXdDU00
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

It’s safe to say that Nick Bolton has jumped Ben Niemann on the depth chart. Willie Gay Jr. returned to the practice field on Monday, meaning that we saw changes to the lineup in base personnel. When the Chiefs had three linebackers on the field it was Gay, Hitchens and Bolton. At the start of training camp, Niemann was playing ahead of Bolton in those looks.

When the team shifted to sub-packages with only two linebackers, Hitchens and Gay were the two players who remained on the field. Still, this is a positive sign for the rookie Bolton, who was working exclusively with the second team at the start of training camp.

Deandre Baker and Mike Hughes rotating in first team defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usWov_0bTBXdDU00
AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Mike Hughes and Deandre Baker continue to be in a dead heat for the CB2 spot in Kansas City, working opposite Charvarius Ward when the Chiefs have three corners on the field. Both players had impressive games in preseason Week 1 and as a result, the team continues to rotate both players in first-team repetitions.

Hughes might have the early advantage on Baker, who is still working back to peak fitness following his femur fracture in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season. He’s had some issues during training camp and again during the preseason Week 1 game. This was also evident during a play where Gehrig Dieter beat Baker per RGR Football’s Ryan Tracy.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

29K+
Followers
60K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Mcdowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Willie Gay#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Kansas City Star#Matrix#Super Bowl Lv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLESPN

Kansas City Chiefs GM: Want Tyrann Mathieu deal, but money tight

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Tyrann Mathieu might be the next safety in line for a big contract, but he might have to wait. General manager Brett Veach said that while the Kansas City Chiefs would like to extend Mathieu's contract beyond its end this season, the timing isn't right for it to happen soon.
NFLkshb.com

LIVE BLOG: Kansas City Chiefs enter final day of training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — 11:10 a.m. | Wednesday was military appreciation day on the final day of Chiefs training camp. KSHB 41 Sports reporter Hayley Lewis spoke to Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Shane Jelsma, who was glad to see the Chiefs appreciating veterans especially today as the Taliban reclaims Afghanistan.
NFLPosted by
ArrowheadReport

How Much Will the Chiefs' Starters Play vs. the Cardinals?

Heading into Week 1 of the preseason, Andy Reid told everyone that the Kansas City Chiefs' starters would end up playing the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers. That couldn't have been further from the truth, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes was pulled after one series. As Week 2 approaches, a different timeline has been given.
NFLArrowhead Pride

Chiefs Market Movers going into preseason Game 2 vs. Cardinals

Preseason Week 2 is upon us, and there are plenty of changes in the Market Movers Kansas City Chiefs rankings. After last week’s performance against the San Francisco 49ers, plenty of young players are making their case for the roster and larger roles, while a few veterans are struggling to stay healthy and keep starting jobs.
NFLJanesville Gazette

Fantasy football 2021: Kansas City Chiefs preview

Knowledge is power and the greatest asset you can acquire in order to compete for a fantasy football championship. Here's your 2021 preview of the Kansas City Chiefs, the second of 32 team profiles leading to draft season:. — 2021 Fantasy MVP: Travis Kelce, TE. The combination of Kelce's excellence...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Terrell Owens News

Terrell Owens hasn’t played for an NFL team since 2012, but the Hall of Famer still believes he has what it takes to compete at the professional level. During an appearance on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, Owens had a message for anyone who thinks his playing days are long gone.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Release Quarterback After Veteran Signing

The Seattle Seahawks made a series of roster moves at the quarterback position on Sunday. The NFC West franchise has officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Sean Mannion. The Seahawks announced the signing of the 29-year-old quarterback on Sunday. Mannion, a third-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Seahawks Sign Two, Waive Two

The Seattle Seahawks announced they signed OT Lukayus McNeil and WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams and waived WR Darece Roberson and TE Michael Jacobson. Ratliff-Williams, 24, went undrafted in 2019 after foregoing his senior season with the Tar Heels. He later signed a rookie deal with the Titans, but lasted just a few months in Tennessee.
NFLchatsports.com

Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Bears have one of the best running back groups in the NFL

The most exciting part of this preseason so far, outside of Justin Fields, has been the Chicago Bears running back room. The performance of David Montgomery behind an injured and underperforming offensive line last year was impressive. The Bears expect big things from him this year. The Chicago Bears also...

Comments / 0

Community Policy