5 takeaways from Day 14 of Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs were back in St. Joseph, Missouri today for their final week of training camp.

Monday’s practice saw Chiefs players in shorts and helmets, with a light, but successful day of work following the preseason Week 1 victory over the 49ers. There were a few changes to the starting lineups on both sides of the ball after some positive performances during the first game of the preseason.

Here are five things that we’re taking away from the fourteenth day of Chiefs’ training camp:

Armani Watts over Juan Thornhill to start the day

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

As I predicted in my latest 53-man roster projection, the Chiefs were reminded on Saturday why they made Armani Watts a fourth-round draft pick back in 2018. Watts’ play against the 49ers earned him, at the very least, a look with the first-team defense. He got that look on Monday during practice, working alongside Tyrann Mathieu and Daniel Sorensen in big nickel looks during team drills at practice.

Watts was previously working with the third-team defense. Replacing him in that unit was Juan Thornhill, who didn’t have a great game against the 49ers in Week 1. Thornhill still seems to be dealing with some mental hangups following the 2019 knee injury that ended his season.

“They just mix them around,” Chiefs HC Andy Reid said after practice. “I wouldn’t take anything from it.”

Echoing Reid, I don’t think this is any indication that Thornhill is on the roster bubble. I think this was more about rewarding Watts after a great performance. He spent most of the offseason dealing with a foot injury and really hasn’t had the luxury of any snaps with the first team. Thornhill would later rotate in with the first-team defense.

Jody Fortson's meteoric rise continues

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

With just two days left of training camp practices, the Jody Fortson hype train hasn’t slowed down in the slightest. After an impressive performance in preseason Week 1, with the second-most yardage (32) and passes caught (3) of any Chiefs player, Fortson has been rewarded for his efforts. He earned some opportunities with the first-team offense during team drills in multiple tight end sets. He also saw first-team work in 7-on-7 drills.

Fortson’s continued rise could mean the Chiefs will keep four tight ends this season. He also has shown value on special teams, as has Noah Gray and Blake Bell. Here’s what Brett Veach had to say on the subject recently:

“Jody is having a great camp, so there will be some decisions,” Veach said, via the Kansas City Star. “We typically go with three tight ends. I mean, do we keep four? Do we keep an extra here, an extra there? So, that’s the beauty of this, where these guys really get to come and earn a spot. I mean, if guys continue to play the way they’ve started out, then they’ll make decisions hard. And that’s their job, and our job is to allow these guys to compete and earn spots.”

Lucas Niang appears to have won starting RT job, but it comes at a cost . . .

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Remmers returned to practice in full on Monday after having been out of practice for several sessions with a back injury. Despite the former starter at right tackle making his return, Lucas Niang continued work as the starter on Monday, indicating he’s won the starting job. Niang winning out does come at a cost, though.

Remmers, instead of playing right tackle, played second-team left tackle at practice on Monday. Chiefs fans will remember that Remmers was the starting left tackle in the disastrous affair that was Super Bowl LV. Andy Reid commented on the situation after practice.

“He can do either-or,” Reid told reporters. “We were just getting him some work over there with the two’s, but he’s good either place. I wouldn’t read into that.”

Nick Bolton still working ahead of Ben Niemann

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

It’s safe to say that Nick Bolton has jumped Ben Niemann on the depth chart. Willie Gay Jr. returned to the practice field on Monday, meaning that we saw changes to the lineup in base personnel. When the Chiefs had three linebackers on the field it was Gay, Hitchens and Bolton. At the start of training camp, Niemann was playing ahead of Bolton in those looks.

When the team shifted to sub-packages with only two linebackers, Hitchens and Gay were the two players who remained on the field. Still, this is a positive sign for the rookie Bolton, who was working exclusively with the second team at the start of training camp.

Deandre Baker and Mike Hughes rotating in first team defense

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

Mike Hughes and Deandre Baker continue to be in a dead heat for the CB2 spot in Kansas City, working opposite Charvarius Ward when the Chiefs have three corners on the field. Both players had impressive games in preseason Week 1 and as a result, the team continues to rotate both players in first-team repetitions.

Hughes might have the early advantage on Baker, who is still working back to peak fitness following his femur fracture in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season. He’s had some issues during training camp and again during the preseason Week 1 game. This was also evident during a play where Gehrig Dieter beat Baker per RGR Football’s Ryan Tracy.