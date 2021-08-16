Cancel
Every Kitchen Needs a Good Dutch Oven — the Best One Is $140 off

By Jack Seemer
Gear Patrol
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Beyond the chef’s knife, and maybe a cast-iron skillet, a Dutch oven is the most important (read: versatile) tool in your kitchen. It’s great for soups, stews or even frying up a chicken. Right now, you can save $140 on an enameled, 5-quart version of Staub’s round cocotte, which we named the superior cooking vessel to Le Creuset’s famously striking Dutch oven. You can read the full review here.

