Health Services

Walsh meets with Cascade workers on safety

thestand.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLabor Secretary hears from Cascade Behavioral Health workers about unsafe conditions at hospital. TUKWILA, Wash. (Aug. 16, 2021) — Secretary of Labor Martin J. Walsh held a listening session Friday with nurses and healthcare workers at Cascade Behavioral Health, many of whom have been on a safety strike this month due to abnormally unsafe working conditions in the hospital. Secretary Walsh joined the workers from Washington, D.C. via Zoom and heard from workers about the unsafe working conditions at the hospital, the impact on patient care and their hopes for a safe workplace.

