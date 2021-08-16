Cancel
A few comments from Celtics fans about Hauser - last 2 days

 4 days ago

Here's a crazy thought, not sarcastically: is there a world where Hauser looks really good in training camp and starts? +. Sam Hauser averaged 43.9% from 3pt off 5.6 attempts a game through his college career he didn't shoot lower then 40% from 3pt any season he played in college either! Dude is a freaking sniper how he went undrafted and wasn't so underrated blows my mind! He was .4% low at FT% from being a 50, 40 and 90 shooting guy last year smh.

