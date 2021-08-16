Michelle Branch Just Revealed She's Pregnant After Suffering a Heartbreaking Miscarriage
Singer Michelle Branch revealed Sunday that she's pregnant with her third child, announcing the news in the sweetest way. In a photo posted to her Instagram page, Branch — who suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last year — shared an image of actual buns in the oven. "You know you're pregnant when...," wrote Branch alongside Sunday's post. "Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself."www.shape.com
