Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Michelle Branch Just Revealed She's Pregnant After Suffering a Heartbreaking Miscarriage

By Jaclyn Hendricks
SHAPE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSinger Michelle Branch revealed Sunday that she's pregnant with her third child, announcing the news in the sweetest way. In a photo posted to her Instagram page, Branch — who suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last year — shared an image of actual buns in the oven. "You know you're pregnant when...," wrote Branch alongside Sunday's post. "Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself."

www.shape.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Carney
Person
Michelle Branch
Person
Juliette Lewis
Person
Kimberly Perry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miscarriage#Branch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘LPBW’: Pregnant Isabel Roloff Admits She’s In Recovery

For LPBW fans who don’t know, Isabel and Jacob Roloff are expecting their first baby. They will welcome their son to the world in December and seem to be very excited to meet him. They haven’t revealed his name to fans yet, but they do have a name picked out that they say was “meant to be.” Fans think they might choose a nature name or that the baby’s name will honor Isabel’s late mother or brother.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Lauren Luyendyk Hospitalized Weeks After Giving Birth To Twins

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, former Bachelor contestant, Lauren Luyendyk was hospitalized. According to her husband, Arie Luyendyk, she has been suffering from mastitis for a number of days. However, her condition has finally worsened, leading to her needing additional medical care. Former Bachelor contestant Lauren Luyendyk in hospital. Fans...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Ashley Tisdale Shares Struggle With Pregnancy Condition After Giving Birth

Watch: Ashley Tisdale Gives Birth, Names Daughter After Planet. Ashley Tisdale is showing her body love after all its been through. Nearly five months after she gave birth to her first child, daughter Jupiter, the High School Musical alum opened up about a condition she's overcome from pregnancy. "I just want to thank my body," she wrote in an Instagram Story post on Wednesday, Aug. 11. "4 months post partum and can't believe the journey it's been. I've never said this but I had diastasis recti from my pregnancy."
CelebritiesPopculture

'Little People, Big World' Alum Isabel Roloff Shares Baby Bump Photo

Isabel Roloff is feeling "pretty pregnant" as she marks 22 weeks of her pregnancy. The Little People, Big World family member, 25, announced last month that she and husband Jacob Roloff were expecting their first child, a baby boy, and has been keeping her followers up to date on her pregnancy journey so far on Instagram. Monday, she showed off her belly in a sweet photo on her feed, cradling her bump as she shared it felt like it had "grown overnight."
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

'Duck Dynasty' star Rebecca Robertson reveals she's pregnant with second child due on Christmas

"Duck Dynasty" star Rebecca Robertson announced on Tuesday that she’s expecting baby number two with her husband, John Reed Loflin. The former reality TV star shared the good news on Instagram with a series of photos showing her, her husband and their first child, Zane, along with a sonogram proving she is indeed expecting. In addition, Zane is sporting a t-shirt that reads "Big Brother" in the snaps.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Victoria’s Secret’s Lindsay Ellingson Is Pregnant, Expecting 2nd Child

Model mom! Lindsay Ellingson is pregnant with her second child, 15 months after giving birth to her first. “Our family is growing!” the Victoria’s Secret model, 36, captioned a Saturday, August 14, Instagram slideshow with fiancé Sean Clayton and their son, Carter. “Can’t believe we are halfway to baby No. 2. Carter has no clue, but I know he will be such a sweet and loving big brother. Feeling so blessed for our healthy babies.”
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

Marvel star Scarlett Johansson's husband reveals she is pregnant

Marvel star Scarlett Johansson is reportedly pregnant with her second child. Apparently, it was her husband, Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, who spilled the beans during one of his comedy shows in Connecticut over the weekend, having told the crowd they are "excited" to become parents together. "We're having...
WWEringsidenews.com

Kelly Kelly Says She Recently Suffered A Miscarriage

Kelly Kelly and her husband Joe Coba were expecting a baby, but that happy time became one of tragedy. Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly has unfortunately suffered a miscarriage. Kelly shared the devastating news on her Instagram story, revealing that after trying for a very long time to become a mother, she finally got pregnant, but went on to lose the baby. She was rushed to the hospital by her boyfriend where they received the awful news.
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Millie Mackintosh opens up on daughter's scary diagnosis

Millie Mackintosh found it "upsetting and scary" when her daughter was diagnosed with hip dysplasia. The 'Made In Chelsea' star - who has daughter Sienna with her husband Hugo Taylor - has reflected on the last year, since her daughter was diagnosed with the condition, which leaves the hip joint loose.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ashley Tisdale revealed the complication she suffered after her pregnancy

Ashley Tisdale is giving her body some love after everything she’s been through. Almost five months after giving birth to her first daughter Jupiter, the star of High School Musical She opened up about a condition she has overcome after pregnancy. “I just want to thank my body,” he wrote in an Instagram Story post on Wednesday, August 11. “4 months after delivery and I can’t believe what a journey it has been. I never said this, but I had diastasis rectus abdominis from my pregnancy.”
Relationshipsfoxbangor.com

Christina Ricci Announces She’s Pregnant After Nasty Divorce

Christina Ricci is getting ready to welcome a little bundle of joy, and the timing of her pregnancy announcement is interesting … as it comes immediately on the heels of her finishing up a nasty divorce. The “Casper” and ‘Addams Family’ star shared a photo of her ultrasound Tuesday …...

Comments / 0

Community Policy