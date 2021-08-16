Driver points gun at woman in Safeway parking spot clash, California cops say
A dispute in the Safeway parking lot turned extreme when a driver ended up pointing a gun at a woman, according to California authorities. Menlo Park police said they responded to a report Sunday morning of a man who pointed a gun at another person and arrested Barton Karl Lunsford, 58, of Mountain View on charges of possession of a loaded firearm, brandishing a firearm and making threats, according to a news release. He was booked into San Mateo County Jail.www.modbee.com
