San Antonio, TX

San Antonio vs. Greg Abbott: Local leaders in battle over school mask mandate

By Steven Santana
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of San Antonio and Bexar County are currently in a battle to keep the region's local mask mandate in place. On Monday, August 16, the city and county came to court seeking an injunction against Gov. Greg Abbott and his executive order prohibiting mask mandates. A join mask mandate for private and public school was issued on August 10 after district Judge Antonia Arteaga granted a temporary restraining order against the governor's order.

