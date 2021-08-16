Fulton County Sheriff eyes retirement, not seeking re-election in 2022

FULTON COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- First elected in 2006, Fulton County Sheriff Jeff Standard has announced he will not seek re-election in 2022. “It has been my honor and privilege to serve as Sheriff of Fulton County," according to a post on the sheriff office's Facebook. "After careful consideration and consultation with my family, I have decided I will not seek re-election at the end of this current term which ends November 30, 2022.“