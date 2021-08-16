I would have gone this way

Hi! I'm relatively new here and I desperately need some advice. A few years ago I had a diverticulitis episode after I had tried IF, OMAD eating one big, low carb salad a day (ELAB, lots of ladies my age have had great success). I definitely lost weight but I guess my guts couldn't handle all the roughage? And so the diverticulitis. Then depression, because I couldn't do the thing I found that worked, I spiraled a little, covid, and here we are now. I decided around January to try a cooked version of what I was doing before, it was going well, I've lost about 40 lbs or so, my guts would start to hurt, I would fast a bit, it would get better, and then another really bad diverticulitis episode a month or so ago. The ER Dr told me liquid diet, then low residue diet, I was doing that, and ANOTHER really bad episode. I feel like I'm going crazy!