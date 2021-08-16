Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney Is Already Planning a ‘Free Guy’ Sequel

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
KOOL 101.7
KOOL 101.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Free Guy surprised experts last weekend when it not only exceeded expectations at the box office, it surpassed last weekend’s debut by the anticipated DC Comics sequel The Suicide Squad. The Ryan Reynolds vehicle — an original concept that’s set in the world of video games but not based on any specific title — grossed $28.4 million in U.S. theaters. The film also earned another $22.5 million overseas for a worldwide total of about $51 million in three days.

kool1017.com

Comments / 0

KOOL 101.7

KOOL 101.7

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Shawn Levy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Sequels#Open World#Dc Comics#The Suicide Squad#Covid#Disneyfied Free Guy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & Videosimdb.com

Why Disney’s ‘Free Guy’ Will Be on HBO Before It’s on Disney Plus

When Disney announced during its quarterly earnings call in May that “Free Guy” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” would be the studio’s first exclusive theatrical releases during the Covid pandemic, CEO Bob Chapek said it was based on “recent signs of increased confidence in moviegoing.”. But...
MoviesPosted by
The Press

Ryan Reynolds confirms Free Guy sequel

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed a 'Free Guy' sequel is on the way. The 44-year-old actor - who stars in the film as a bank teller who sets out to save his friends from deletion when he learns he's a character inside a video game - was thrilled to tell fans that Disney are keen to make a follow-up film following a successful opening weekend for the movie.
MoviesMovieWeb

Deadpool 3 Has Tentative Release Window, Ryan Reynolds Is Working on the Script

Ryan Reynolds has been working with the writers on the script for Deadpool 3, and better yet, Marvel Studios has a planned release window for the sequel in mind. After the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that there were still plans to bring back Reynolds for a third Deadpool movie. The problem is that the production process has been rather slow and it remains unclear when the sequel will be released.
TravelPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Disney Replacing FastPasses With Paid System

When Walt Disney World reopened after a closure caused by the Covid pandemic, they did so without the parks’ longtime “FastPass” feature, which allowed guests to reserve times on popular attractions in advance on their phone or computer. The system was first introduced in the late ’90s, when guests could visit attractions and get paper tickets with a return time; they could then ride other stuff (or eat 40 Mickey pretzels) while waiting for the time on the ticket to return. It was essentially a way to wait in line without physically waiting in line. That was then replaced by the current digital system (dubbed “FastPass+”) a few years ago.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dune Director Says Watching The Movie On TV Would Be Ridiculous

Denis Villenueve has made it abundantly clear on more than one occasion that he’s hardly thrilled at the prospect of his sci-fi epic Dune being made available to HBO Max subscribers the same day the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel comes to theaters. While it’s hardly an ideal situation for...
New York City, NYArkansas Online

'Free Guy' lifts cinema coffers with $28.4M debut

NEW YORK -- "Free Guy," an action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a video game, opened better than expected last weekend, collecting an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canadian theaters despite a marketplace challenged by covid-19. After a few weeks of declining audiences and underwhelming debuts amid the delta variant surge, "Free Guy" succeeded with an old-school formula: an original, star-fronted movie with good word-of-mouth playing only in theaters. The movie, directed by Shawn Levy, was made by the Walt Disney Co.-owned 20th Century Fox, with a theatrical release contractually stipulated for the roughly $100 million production.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Deadpool 3 already has a premiere window in Marvel Studios: script almost finished and filming in 2022

Deadpool 3 already has a theatrical release window for Marvel Studios. So has insured your president, Kevin Feige, confirming that the project is progressing at a good pace and that he hopes to start filming sometime in 2022. In addition, it ensures that Ryan Reynolds, the actor who gives life to the Mercenary Bocazas and who has just released Free Guy, is very committed and is actively collaborating in a script that would already be practically finished.
Moviesgizmostory.com

Free Guy 2 Release Date, Plot and Who is Returning For the Sequel?

Free Guy is a sci-fi action comedy film directed by Shawn Levy. After all the deferring due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film was finally released on August 10, 2021, and August 13 in the United States. The film has received a very positive response from the audience, and it has hardly been a week since the release, and the film has been announced for a sequel. Ryan Reynolds, who played the lead in the film, recently announced that Disney has officially confirmed that they want a sequel. Here’s everything we need to know about Free Guy 2.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Is Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ Part of the MCU?

Like all good superhero fans, I’m a huge fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (henceforth MCU). And like all MCU fans, I was ecstatic to see that they were coming out with a show called What If…? I was even more excited when What If…? actually premiered on Disney+! I watched it. Loved it. The animation style was gorgeous and the story was incredibly fun. But, like most other fans of the MCU, I started wondering if the What If…? series is going to be canon and fit into the larger MCU. I mean, it’s pretty obvious there is going to be some craziness going on with the upcoming MCU movies. It was already proven in Avengers: Endgame that there will be some crossover from these different universes, as well as having some time travel potential to bring back different people from the past and potentially more super-powered people from the future.
TV Shows/Film

The Best Movies Leaving HBO Max in September 2021

Summer will soon be over, and we’ll be cozying up on the couch a lot more as the weather cools down. But before that happens, you might want to take some time to catch some of the TV shows and movies leaving HBO Max in September, especially when it comes to the exclusive theatrical releases that are only available on the streaming service for a limited time. There are actually a lot of great movies leaving next month, so find out which ones you should prioritize below.
TV & VideosPosted by
KOOL 101.7

Everything New on HBO Max in September 2021

Warner Bros. has two movies premiering simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters in September. First, there’s Malignant, a new horror film from Saw and The Conjuring director James Wan. A week later, there’s Cry Macho, a modern Western from Clint Eastwood that looks to be a kind of curtain call for the 91-year-old actor and director’s prolific career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy