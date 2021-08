HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County Sheriff Department held an event Monday to announce when their 10th annual back to school supplies giveaway will be. The event will take place on Saturday morning at 11:00 a.m. at McNally Field, which is right behind the Kelly school. At the event, they will be giving away 2,500 backpacks filled with school supplies to students who live in Holyoke.