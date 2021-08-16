Judge: City of Spokane must follow state law, negotiate with union
The following is from the Washington State Council of County and City Employees, AFSCME Council 2:. SPOKANE (Aug. 16, 2021) — Spokane Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel on Friday sided with the union representing Spokane city employees, invalidating a city ordinance calling for “open negotiations'” — an ideological priority of Councilmember Michael Cathcart. Hazel’s ruling chided sponsors for presenting voters with a deceptive ballot title and contents contradictory to established state labor laws, specifically undermining collective bargaining practices long respected by unions and management.www.thestand.org
Comments / 2