Spokane, WA

Judge: City of Spokane must follow state law, negotiate with union

By David Groves
thestand.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is from the Washington State Council of County and City Employees, AFSCME Council 2:. SPOKANE (Aug. 16, 2021) — Spokane Superior Court Judge Tony Hazel on Friday sided with the union representing Spokane city employees, invalidating a city ordinance calling for “open negotiations'” — an ideological priority of Councilmember Michael Cathcart. Hazel’s ruling chided sponsors for presenting voters with a deceptive ballot title and contents contradictory to established state labor laws, specifically undermining collective bargaining practices long respected by unions and management.

www.thestand.org

Comments / 2

 

#Union Workers#Collective Bargaining#Afscme Council#Spokane Superior Court#Afl Cio#The Freedom Foundation
