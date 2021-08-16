Retired Dayton police officer arrested, accused of assaulting woman while working as store security

DAYTON — A retired Dayton police sergeant was arrested after he was accused of assaulting a woman while he was working as a security officer at the All-In-One on James H. McGee Boulevard Saturday morning.

Charles Anderson III, 62, was booked into jail on a misdemeanor charge of assault and was no longer listed as an inmate on Monday.

Police responded to the convenience store at 119 N. James H. McGee Blvd. around 3 a.m. on what was described as a disturbance.

“The on-scene investigation indicated that there was an altercation in the store between two females and a store employee. At that time, a store security officer intervened and attempted to eject the females from the establishment,” a Dayton police spokeswoman said. “It was during these efforts the security officer, a retired Dayton Police department employee, struck the female in the face causing an injury.”

Police said there was probable cause for the arrest of Anderson.

Anderson has not been formally charged, however “the facts and evidence related to this matter will be presented to the City of Dayton Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.”

Anderson retired from the Dayton Police Department in March 2019.

In 2017, Anderson was working as a security guard at the same business when he was assaulted by a customer, after he made the customer leave the store. In that incident, Anderson was punched in the head multiple times.

