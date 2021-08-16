Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Galway Holdings Announces Strategic Acquisition of MAI Capital Management

By Galway Holdings
Crossville Chronicle
 4 days ago

New Partnership Ushers Galway into Financial and Wealth Management Industry. SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and CLEVELAND, Ohio, Aug. 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Galway Holdings (“Galway”) today announced its investment in MAI Capital Management LLC (“MAI”). The move adds a new business vertical in financial and wealth management services to complement existing business relationships within EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants as well other areas of specialization across all Galway platforms.

www.crossville-chronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Partners Capital#Wealth Management#Investment Management#Carlyle Group#Insurance Brokers#Ria#M A#Managing Partner#Oak Hill Capital#Truist Securities#Ropes Gray Llp#Holland Knight Llp#Galway Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 Announces Pricing Of $200 Million Initial Public Offering

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange and trade under the ticker symbol "WAVCU" beginning August 20, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one-third of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "WAVC" and "WAVCW," respectively.
Businessirei.com

CenterSquare appoints new director of capital markets

CenterSquare Investment Management has appointed Deborah Considine as a director in the firm’s capital markets group. In this role, Considine will lead business development and fundraising efforts for CenterSquare’s public and private real estate investment strategies across the western United States as well as other global regions. She brings more than two decades of institutional relationships and real asset product experience.
Small Businessaithority.com

ProSites Expands To Canada With Two New Strategic Acquisitions

Marketing technology solutions provider acquires Bitebank and LifeLearn Animal Health. ProSites, a portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity and leading marketing technology solutions provider for community professionals, announced that it has acquired two Canadian organizations, Bitebank and LifeLearn Animal Health. The two firms provide website, marketing, and customer engagement services, for the dental and veterinary markets respectively, and are both headquartered in the greater Toronto area.
BusinessCommercial Observer

Middleburg Communities Hires TJ Sedeski for Multifamily, SFR Investment

Middleburg Communities, a property management company based in Vienna, Va., has added TJ Sedeski as assistant vice president of investments. He is charged with managing the investment process for the firm’s growing multifamily and single-family rental development program. Previously, Sedeski held various roles at Grosvenor Americas, including as development manager...
Businessswfinstitute.org

Goldman Sachs Buys NN Investment Partners

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. entered into an agreement to acquire NN Investment Partners from NN Group N.V. for approximately €1.6 billion. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory and other approvals and conditions. NN Investment Partners is a...
Businessaithority.com

ClarityCX1 Announces The Launch Of The 1st Salesforce Industry Cloud B2B Strategic Account Management Solution Specifically Tailored For Multiple Vertical Markets

ClarityCX1 Ltd., an Industry Cloud SaaS company announced the launch of its CX1 solution on the Salesforce Lightning platform tailored for vertical industry B2B sales account teams. The first release of CX1™ will support customer-facing teams in the Life Sciences/Pharmaceutical sector followed by subsequent releases for Medical Devices, High-Tech/Manufacturing and Financial Services. The CX1™ Salesforce solution is designed to provide a repeatable way for B2B sales/account teams to engage with stakeholders more strategically regardless of the complexity of the customer environment.
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Class A Ordinary Shares And Warrants Commencing August 19, 2021

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (the "Company") today announced that commencing August 19, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units. Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "DRAY" and "DRAYW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "DRAYU." No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.
Softwareaithority.com

Galvanize Announces Strategic Partnership With Leading Integrated Risk Management Consultancy Turnkey Consulting

Turnkey to offer Galvanize’s HighBond platform to multinational SAP customers. Galvanize, a Diligent brand and the global leader in SaaS governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software, announces a global strategic partnership with Turnkey Consulting, one of the world’s leading integrated risk management consultancies. The partnership allows Turnkey to offer Galvanize’s HighBond platform to customers as part of its comprehensive portfolio of technology-enabled solutions.
Businessaithority.com

Keystone Capital Announces Acquisition Of Blue Moon Digital By Portfolio Company MERGE

Keystone Capital Management, L.P. is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, MERGE, has acquired Blue Moon Digital, Inc. a leading performance marketing, data science, and digital agency based in Denver. This acquisition significantly enhances MERGE’s performance marketing and data science capabilities and deepens the firm’s retailer and pharma vertical marketing expertise. The combined company will have more than 650 employees across seven locations in the United States.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MAI Capital Management Decreases Stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

PyroGenesis Closes Strategic Acquisition Of Air Science Technologies

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech Company (hereinafter referred to as the "Company" or "PyroGenesis"), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG), is pleased to announce today that, further to its press release dated April 27 th, 2021, it has finalized its strategic acquisition of AirScience Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, "AST") for an amended total cash consideration of approx. $4.4MM (the "Purchase Price").
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MAI Capital Management Sells 152 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

MAI Capital Management decreased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in CDW were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Real EstatePosted by
The Associated Press

RREAF Holdings Announces Rob Steinwedell as Director of Acquisitions – Hospitality

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2021-- RREAF Holdings, a privately held commercial real estate company known for acquiring and developing affordable, multi-family workforce and hospitality properties, today announced Rob Steinwedell has joined as Director of Acquisitions – Hospitality. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210810005051/en/. Steinwedell will oversee...
Businessaithority.com

Future Fintech Announces Closing of Nice Talent Asset Management Acquisition and Pending Acquisitions Update

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced that on August 6, 2021, the Company closed its acquisition of 90% of the issued and outstanding shares of Nice Talent Asset Management Limited (“NTAM”), a Hong Kong-based asset management company, from Joy Rich Enterprises Limited (“Joy Rich“).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

MAI Capital Management Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $25,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

DoveHill Capital Management Completes A $50 Million Note Acquisition On A Brooklyn Hotel

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DoveHill Capital Management, LLC , ("DoveHill")a vertically integrated hospitality investment firm and development organization, today announces its recent $50 million performing note acquisition on a brand new irreplaceable lifestyle hotel in Brooklyn, New York. This is the seventh investment DoveHill has made since the beginning of the pandemic. DoveHill's portfolio now encompasses fifteen properties in North America.
Businessaithority.com

Ondas Completes Strategic Acquisition of American Robotics

Strengthens Leadership Position in Industrial Data Markets with Enhanced Connectivity and Remote Data Collection. Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology, announced that it has completed the acquisition of American Robotics, Inc. (“American Robotics”), a leading developer of highly automated commercial drone systems and the first company approved by the FAA to operate its drones beyond-visual-line-of-sight (“BVLOS”) without a human operator on-site. The combination of the two companies will enable Ondas Networks and American Robotics to provide users in rail, agriculture, utilities and critical infrastructure markets with improved connectivity and data collection capabilities. Ondas received overwhelming support from its shareholders with approximately 99.7 percent of the votes cast supporting the acquisition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy