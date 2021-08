Chicago soul singer B. Lilly is using his music to raise awareness of the worries and fears black mothers have over what their sons face every day when they step out the door. His new single, “Dear America” is part of his campaign to spread his message to America. He also works with the BUILD Chicago nonprofit to help youths on Chicago’s west side. By providing kids with a community center stocked with musical, recreational, mental health and skill-development resources, the center’s goal is to occupy their time and keep them off the streets.