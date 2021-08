MURRAY — Valerie Waller said her decision to leave the Calloway County High School girls basketball coaching position on Friday was not easy. “The decision to move for our family was a very difficult one, but we feel like it was the best decision for our family,” Waller said after she submitted her resignation Friday morning. This brings to an end a coaching career that saw Waller lead the Lady Lakers to three visits to the Region 1 semifinals as she compiled a 93-54 at the alma mater where she was a star player in the early 1990s and led the Lakers to a region title.