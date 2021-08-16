Cancel
Angels Game Today: Angels vs Yankees Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Pick, Pitcher, TV for August 16

By Evan Desai
Cover picture for the articleThe LA Angels are coming off of a win on Sunday, and are set to play the New York Yankees for a makeup game that had been postponed due to weather earlier in the summer. The Halos had played the other three games in the series, so they only need to make up this one game. The Angels won two of those three games, including an extra-innings thriller they forced after coming back from five runs down in the first inning.

MLBFox 19

Reds make trade with Yankees

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds made a trade with the New York Yankees overnight, acquiring two veteran relief pitchers for a player to be named later. “The #Reds have acquired RHP Luis Cessa and LHP Justin Wilson from the Yankees in exchange for a player to be announced later,” the team said in a tweet early Wednesday. “Welcome @LuisCessnaMX and Justin!”
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
MLBallfans.co

Yankees Send Down the Guy Who Should Be Starting in Centerfield

The deadline came and went and Brian Cashman did all he could do given the financial constraints he was operating under, thanks to an owner who despite having the greatest revenue of any MLB team, refuses to spend commensurately. One thing Cashman just wasn’t able to fix is the glaring problem in centerfield. Therefore, this is an issue the Yankees will simply have to manage. I believe this issue is the single most important controllable area of focus for the Yankee offense and defense.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs fleece New York Yankees in Anthony Rizzo trade

For 10 seasons, Anthony Rizzo has been the heart and soul of the Chicago Cubs. After three All Star Game appearances, four Gold Glove awards and a World Series title, Rizzo’s time in Chicago is now over. On the last year of his contract, Rizzo was a definitive trade candidate....
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Albert Pujols sparks speculation with quote about Angels

Albert Pujols faced the Los Angeles Angels as an opponent for the first time since leaving the organization in a three-game series this weekend. There didn’t appear to be any hard feelings, but the veteran first baseman still raised some eyebrows with something he said after Sunday’s game. Pujols’ Dodgers...
MLBNewsweek

Fan Runs Onto Field at Dodger Stadium, Ball Girl Tosses Him Into The Stands

A crosstown baseball battle in the City of Angels turned into a viral moment for a ball girl Sunday afternoon. During the afternoon tilt between the Los Angeles Angels at the Dodgers, a fan ran onto the field at Dodger Stadium and did a pretty good job at evading multiple security personnel who tried to detain him.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees outfielder Mike Tauchman makes Giant decision about future

Mike Tauchman isn’t ready to say goodbye to the Bay Area. MLB Trade Rumors reports the former New York Yankees outfielder “went unclaimed on outright waivers and was assigned to Triple-A Sacramento, the Giants announced Monday night. Tauchman crossed the three-year mark in terms of Major League service time just last week, giving him the option of rejecting the assignment should he choose. The Giants made no indication that Tauchman was rejecting, though players typically have a day or two from the time of the announcement to weigh whether to accept.”
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Former Cub Anthony Rizzo Called David Ross on Yankees Debut

Rizzo called Ross on Yankees debut: ‘I’m happy for him’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs manager David Ross didn’t have to reach out to Anthony Rizzo after his hot start with the Yankees. “He called me,” Ross said Sunday. “He actually called me the first day. I was...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players who survived trade deadline but won’t be on 2022 roster

The New York Yankees conducted a mini makeover at this year’s trade deadline, but this roster is far from getting its full facelift. So many other players need to go, whether it’s via non-tenders, trades or outright DFAs. But general manager Brian Cashman needed to keep his focus, and he used that energy on upgrades rather than trimming the fat.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

‘Surging’ Yankees prospect is turning heads

Talk about the New York Yankees’ farm system and the conversation eventually turns to outfielder Jasson Dominguez, the top-rated prospect in the organization. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers from the best licensed NJ sports betting sites. But MLB.com reports the Yankees have a left-hander with the...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Orioles are loving ex-Yankees prospect they claimed off waivers

Jorge Mateo made quite the first impression. The former New York Yankees prospect was claimed off waivers Thursday from the San Diego Padres by the Baltimore Orioles, bringing the 26-year-old back to the American League East. Want to bet on MLB?. Get free bets, risk-free bets and enhanced odds offers...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Rays continue adding former Yankees, sign former All-Star for stretch run

Everything the Tampa Bay Rays touch seems to turn to gold and their latest attempt to work some magic was signing former Yankees All-Star reliever David Robertson. Fresh off winning a silver medal with Team USA in the 2021 Summer Olympics in Japan, Robertson has signed a minor-league deal with the Rays. The righty, who hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2019 due to elbow issues, will report to Triple-A Durham with hopes of joining the American League East-leading Rays for the stretch run.

