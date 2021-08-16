Angels Game Today: Angels vs Yankees Lineup, Odds, Prediction, Pick, Pitcher, TV for August 16
The LA Angels are coming off of a win on Sunday, and are set to play the New York Yankees for a makeup game that had been postponed due to weather earlier in the summer. The Halos had played the other three games in the series, so they only need to make up this one game. The Angels won two of those three games, including an extra-innings thriller they forced after coming back from five runs down in the first inning.halohangout.com
