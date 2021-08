A Leicester City star is said to be on the precipice of signing a new contract with the Foxes. Renewing Harvey Barnes’ deal is an indication of their aspirations. For Leicester to retain all but one of their stars – let’s say Youri Tielemans, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Wilfred Ndidi and Wesley Fofana – this summer would be an almost identical eventuality to the previous three off-seasons and run up to transfer windows ending.