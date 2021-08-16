Adventure Game ‘What Remains of Edith Finch’ Is Out Now on iOS Following Its Debut on Consoles and PC
The Annapurna Interactive Showcase that aired last month included many game announcements and updates for all platforms including two for mobile. One of the highlights of the show was Giant Sparrow’s What Remains of Edith Finch ($4.99) announced for release on iOS. What Remains of Edith Finch is a short first person adventure game with gorgeous visuals. Having owned it on everything and still not played more than a bit, I’m going to see it all the way through on iOS. What Remains of Edith Finch follows Giant Sparrow’s The Unfinished Swan ($2.99) that Annapurna Interactive brought to iOS before. Watch the trailer for What Remains of Edith Finch below:toucharcade.com
