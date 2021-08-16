Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Adventure Game ‘What Remains of Edith Finch’ Is Out Now on iOS Following Its Debut on Consoles and PC

By Mikhail Madnani
TouchArcade
 4 days ago

The Annapurna Interactive Showcase that aired last month included many game announcements and updates for all platforms including two for mobile. One of the highlights of the show was Giant Sparrow’s What Remains of Edith Finch ($4.99) announced for release on iOS. What Remains of Edith Finch is a short first person adventure game with gorgeous visuals. Having owned it on everything and still not played more than a bit, I’m going to see it all the way through on iOS. What Remains of Edith Finch follows Giant Sparrow’s The Unfinished Swan ($2.99) that Annapurna Interactive brought to iOS before. Watch the trailer for What Remains of Edith Finch below:

toucharcade.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios#Adventure Game#Consoles#Giant Sparrow#Ios#Annapurna Interactive#Donut County#The App Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Epic Games Store freebies this week include Yooka-Laylee

Playtonic Games' spiritual successor to the Banjo-Kazooie series, Yooka-Laylee, is currently free to keep on the Epic Games Store, so there's no longer any reason to abstain from the cheerful 3D collectathon. Our review described it as a "decent revival of the N64-era 3D platformer," so if you've got any lingering fondness for that era it's definitely worth a look.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Steam Deck hands-on: PC power with console conveniences

Video: First impressions from gaming on the Steam Deck. Seeing every photo and video of the Steam Deck on the internet didn't prepare me for seeing it in person. It's a goliath—somehow way bigger than I expected, especially when compared side-by-side with a Nintendo Switch. This is the full tower PC case of videogame handhelds.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Charming Retro-Inspired Adventure ‘Arietta of Spirits’ Receives August Release Date for PC and Consoles; Demo Releasing Next Week

Publisher Red Art Games and developer Third Spirit Games have announced that their adventure title, Arietta of Spirits, will be released for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC later this month. Throughout this adventure, players witness protagonist Arietta and her family visiting her late grandmother’s cabin a year...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Skater XL free multiplayer update now available on consoles and PC

Skater XL has a new multiplayer update out today. Free Skate Mode, which is now available as free DLC, allows up to ten users to join an online skate session together. Skater XL‘s Multiplayer Free Skate feature is coming to consoles and PC, according to Easy Day Studios. The online multiplayer free skate option, which is already available on Steam in Early Access, allows users to join a random public room or create their own and invite friends to join using a password.
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

What Remains of Edith Finch System Requirements

Graphics: GeForce GTX 750/AMD Radeon 7790 or later. Processor: Intel Core i7-860 Quad 2.80GHz / AMD FX-8120. Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7850 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti. PC System Analysis For What Remains of Edith Finch Requirements. The best chance at playing What Remains of Edith Finch at recommended...
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Bless Unleashed is Out Now on PC | MMORPG.com

Wasnt expecting much but around 40k players atm isnt that bad. Only dislike it, that I need to use VPN to play it. Pfff Netherlands/Belgium have it hard with some games. Mostly Negative reviews already out the gate, for various reasons it seems. Was looking at steam reviews (negative ones)....
Video GamesIGN

Xbox Is Testing Multiple New Features on Console and PC

Microsoft is testing multiple new features across its Xbox Insiders program for console and Windows 10 PCs, introducing new options that improve the experience for both platforms. For consoles, Xbox is offering Xbox Insiders with Alpha Skip-Ahead ring that features a night mode, which adds more customization than ever for...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Faraday Protocol indie puzzle-adventure game out now on PC and consoles

As an interstellar archaeologist, explore the enigmatic space station OPIS in Faraday Protocol, which is out now. Deck13 Spotlight and Red Koi Box have announced the release of Faraday Protocol, an indie first-person puzzle-adventure game inspired by The Talos Principle and The Turing Test. It is now available on PC and consoles.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Axiom Verge 2 Out Now for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Developer Thomas Happ Games announced Axiom Verge 2 is now available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store. The PlayStation 5 version will launch at a later date. View the launch trailer below:. Here is an overview of the game:. Axiom Verge 2 is a...
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

I Am Dead adventure game available now for Xbox

I Am Dead, an adventure puzzler from Hollow Ponds and Annapurna Interactive, launched into Steam last year and is now available for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. I Am Dead launched into Steam to "very positive" reviews. Like Spiritfarer, I Am Dead seems to combine heavier themes such as the idea of death with a gorgeous game world and a gentle sense of humour. In I Am Dead, we play as Morris Lupton, who used to be the curator of the museum on Shelmerston Island. As the game's title cheerfully tells us, Morris is dead. He and the ghost of his dog Sparky set out to save Shelmerston, which they do by locating the ghosts across the island — going into memories and visiting their old haunts to understand their lives. Morris has an odd ability which lets him sort of slice objects in half to get a better look at their contents, and you'll be relying on this mechanic as you explore Shelmerston. I Am Dead is available now for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Arietta of Spirits Comes to PC & Consoles on August 20th

Publisher Red Art Games in partnership with Third Spirt Games announced that the adventure game Arietta of Spirits will be launching digitally on Nintendo Switch, PS4, Microsoft Store, Xbox One, and Steam on August 20th. The demo of the game will be available on the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Store and...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Garden Story Out Now for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Rose City Games and developer Picogram announced the action RPG, Garden Story, is now available for Switch, and PC and Mac via Steam and Epic Games Store. Concord, the youngest grape in The Grove, is now a Guardian, and it’s their job to help restore the island. That’s a lot to shoulder for a grape barely off the vine… and more than a few inhabitants are skeptical they have what it takes. Fortunately, Concord has friends like Elderberry, Rana, and Fuji on their side! With their help, you can take on the dangerous Rot and find ways to encourage other residents to assist in the efforts.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Retro Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Gets New Trailer; Coming Later This Month to Consoles & PC

Every once in a while a horror game sneaks its way onto the scene with little to no fanfare, and the latest title to do exactly this is Tormented Souls. Developed in tandem by two indie studios, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital, and published by UK-based company, PQube, Tormented Souls is an old-school, fixed-camera survival horror experience inspired by the original Resident Evil and Alone In The Dark games.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Tales of Arise Free Demo Arrives on Consoles Next Week, PC Left Out

Tales of Arise is just a month away, but what if you just can’t wait to try out the next entry in Bandai Namco’s fan-favorite RPG series? Well, you’ll have a chance to try out the game early, as Bandai Namco has announced a free demo is coming to all consoles next week. Sadly, it seems PC gamers are being excluded, likely because Bandai Namco doesn’t want clever dataminers digging up all the game’s secrets.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Humankind will debut from day one on Xbox Game Pass for PC

Xbox Game Pass for PC adds an unexpected title this summer: Humankind. The new job of Amplitude Studios and SEGA, will be available in the service from its launch day, expected for next August 17. “Combine up to 60 historical cultures as you take your people from Ancient to Contemporary...

Comments / 0

Community Policy