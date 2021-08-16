Why Mj Rodriguez Was ‘So Sad’ When ‘Pose’ Ended With Season 3

Mj Rodriguez is the latest cast member of FX’s groundbreaking series Pose to make Emmy history, earning the very first lead acting nomination for a trans woman. In conversation with Ryan Fleming she reflects on an achievement she never thought possible, and what she hopes it will mean. Growing up in Newark in the ’90s, Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez never imagined she could have achieved what she has. Coming from a time where there were no trans women of color in the forefront of entertainment, the existence of a role like Blanca Evangelista in Pose seemed nigh on impossible. Having...