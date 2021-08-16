Cancel
TV Series

Why Mj Rodriguez Was ‘So Sad’ When ‘Pose’ Ended With Season 3

By Nicole Massabrook
US Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaying goodbye is never easy. Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez exclusively told Us Weekly about how difficult it was to end the show that was her big break, FX’s Pose. “I was hurt. I was very sad once it wrapped,” Rodriguez, 30, said while promoting her partnership with Absolut Vodka and the #MixResponsibly campaign. “I knew that it was coming to an end. But still, as anything closes, there’s always feelings.”

Mj Rodriguez
Steven Canals
#So Sad#Us Weekly#New York City#Clothing#Fx#Mixresponsibly
TV Series
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Celebrities
MusicPosted by
People

Pose Star Mj Rodriguez Opens Up About New Music Video and Paving the Way for Young Trans Artists

Pose star Mj Rodriguez is putting her diva skills to work with a foray into music!. Earlier this summer, the 30-year-old actress-singer — who made history as the first trans woman nominated in a lead acting category for the 2021 Emmys — released her debut single "Something to Say" under the name Michaela Jaé, and she just dropped a gorgeous music video for the funky R&B track.
TV & VideosSFGate

Steven Canals and Mj Rodriguez Reflect on Momentous 'Pose' Series Finale Collaboration

“Pose” co-creator, showrunner and director Steven Canals knew from the beginning that his 1980s- and ’90s-set ballroom culture cable drama was going to rest firmly on the shoulders of Blanca Rodriguez (played by Michaela Jaé “Mj” Rodriguez), a young trans woman and house mother diagnosed with HIV early on in the series’ run. He also knew from the start that she would survive, while Pray Tell (Billy Porter), unfortunately, would not.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: MJ Rodriguez – ‘Something To Say’

MJ Rodriguez has ‘Something To Say’ on her like-titled new single. Having risen to prominence on ‘Pose,’ the Emmy nominee is lighting a match under her musical ambition. Armed with the momentum of her acting success, Rodriguez has unwrapped the video for ‘Something.’. Directed by Dany Cerno, the visual sees...
CelebritiesPopSugar

Mj Rodriguez Hits All the High Notes in Glamorous "Something to Say" Music Video

You know those music videos that radiate joy off the screen and make summer feel a little bit eternal? Pose star Mj Rodriguez, aka Michaela Jaé, just made that list with her '70s-inspired music video for "Something to Say," which debuted on Aug. 12. Infused with funky hints of saxophone and trumpet, the upbeat rhythm channels Earth, Wind & Fire while Rodriguez delivers passionate vocals, impressive high notes, and sultry harmonies with her backup singers. Visually stunning, the video flips between warm summer sunsets accentuated by fresh flowers and glamorous choreography that make the entire video a treat for our eyes and ears. Watch Rodriguez's debut music video above.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Pose’s Mj Rodriguez, Billy Porter & Our Lady J Reflect On Final Season And Reveal Who Would Have Gotten Married – Contenders TV: The Nominees

The category is: live, work, pose! FX groundbreaking series Pose has ended after three seasons, but its legacy lives on as proof that stories about underserved communities are not only universal but a powerful and necessary tool for representation. Creator and executive producer Steven Canals was turned out multiple times while pitching the idea for a show about the Black and brown transgender community and their influence on New York’s ballroom culture. “There were 166 meetings in this industry where I was told some version of, ‘We love the writing and the story is interesting, but I don’t know who the audience is...
MusicSHAPE

Mj Rodriguez Is 'Never Going to Stop' Advocating for Empathy Towards Trans Folks

"Being an Afro-Latina trans woman in America is hard," says actor and singer Mj Rodriguez, who starred on Pose, the ground-breaking TV show featuring the largest cast ever of transgender actors. "I take 15 minutes alone to appreciate the life that has been given to me and to figure out how I can move the needle forward every day."
CelebritiesBillboard

'Pose' Star Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez Signs With UTA

The agency will support the history-making Emmy nominee in all areas as she expands her burgeoning music career. Pose's Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez has signed with UTA. The actress, who was with Gersh, recently made history as the first transgender actress to be nominated for an Emmy in any lead acting category for her role as house mother Blanca in the FX drama from Steven Canals and Ryan Murphy.
Musicdistrictchronicles.com

‘Pose’ star Mj Rodriguez talks to Jalen Rose about her Newark roots

I do love me an old soul. And my next “Renaissance Man” guest embodies that spirit from her oozing self-confidence to her taste in music. Actress and singer Mj Rodriguez is only 30, but her musical roots suggest someone born in a much earlier decade. “My mother raised me on...
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Ballroom Hits: ‘Pose’ Star MJ Rodriguez On Being The First Trans Woman To Be Nominated For A Lead Acting Emmy

Mj Rodriguez is the latest cast member of FX’s groundbreaking series Pose to make Emmy history, earning the very first lead acting nomination for a trans woman. In conversation with Ryan Fleming she reflects on an achievement she never thought possible, and what she hopes it will mean. Growing up in Newark in the ’90s, Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez never imagined she could have achieved what she has. Coming from a time where there were no trans women of color in the forefront of entertainment, the existence of a role like Blanca Evangelista in Pose seemed nigh on impossible. Having...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cynthia Erivo Says Her Remake of ‘The Rose’ Is Like ‘If Tina Turner and Florence Welch Had a Baby’

When Cynthia Erivo was approached by Searchlight Pictures to star in a remake of “The Rose,” one of the first things she did was email Bette Midler, who shot to fame for her portrayal of a rock star destroyed by drugs and alcohol in the original 1979 movie. “I guess I was just searching for a blessing, and I got exactly what I wanted,” Erivo tells me during the taping of an upcoming Variety Streaming Room interview. “And she was wonderful and really lovely, and she said some really lovely things.” Erivo, who earned an Emmy nomination for her work...
TV & Videosblackchronicle.com

Angela Bassett Could Make Television History On ‘9-1-1’ Series

Angela Bassett is poised to make history as the highest paid actress of color on television. According to Deadline, Bassett is renegotiating her contract for Fox’s flagship series 9-1-1. The 62-year-old will earn “north of $450,000 an episode.” This could possibly be the highest salary for any current network television actor. Additionally, $450,000 could be the highest ever salary for an actress of color on a broadcast drama series.
CelebritiesPage Six

Alex Rodriguez poses with the Porsche he once gifted ex Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez sparked a frenzy on Instagram late Wednesday when he posted a photo of himself smiling as he leaned on what appears to be the red Porsche he previously gifted to ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday. “I’m super down to earth,” he captioned the seemingly extremely pointed...

