Jay Wheeler “Take My Life” ft. Tyla Yaweh

Change and evolution is always needed in everything that we do, and we are now seeing it in the Urban World of Reggaeton with Jay Wheelers new single “Take My Life”. Released on August 13 Wheeler showed the world his talents with his first full English single featuring Tyla Yaweh. Both the single and music video were released on 12AM with the music video holding over 6 Million Views on Youtube and counting. Jay Wheeler has even announced that he will be doing a full English Reggaeton album in the near future. Check out the video below and let us know what you think of Wheeler’s “Take My Life” and if your excited for his English project coming soon.