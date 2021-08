Order Applies to City Facilities, Schools, and Certain Businesses; Takes Effect Aug. 13. DENTON, TX, Aug. 13, 2021 – On Thursday, Aug. 12, the Denton City Council adopted a Thirteenth Order of Council which requires all commercial entities providing goods and services directly to the public, child care centers, and Pre-K through 12 public schools to develop and implement a Health and Safety Policy. This policy must require universal indoor masking, but may also include the implementation of other mitigating measures recommended by the CDC to control and reduce the transmission of COVID-19.