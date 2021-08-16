RCPD cites two drivers in weekend injury crashes

Riley County emergency personnel responded to two injury crashes north of Manhattan over the weekend, both of which resulted in driver citations. According to Monday’s RCPD activity report, the first one occurred around Friday evening at the intersection of Seth Child and Marlatt Ave. Police say a passenger car driven by 73-year-old Doris Henson, of Manhattan, drove through a stop sign at the intersection. Her car was struck nearly head on by a swerving oncoming pickup, driven by 36-year-old Brady Colp, of Manhattan.