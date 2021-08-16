Cancel
Grand Forks County, ND

Nine COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned this week in Grand Forks County

By Joe Bowen
Grand Forks Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWant to get a COVID-19 shot? Grand Forks Public Health has scheduled for this week seven of its roving vaccination clinics in town, plus one in Manvel and another in Thompson. The clinics are designed to offer a COVID-19 vaccine within half a mile of 95% of Grand Forks city residents. There, public health nurses or health department “partners” are set to administer one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines or one of two needed doses of a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

www.grandforksherald.com

