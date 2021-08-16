Cancel
Knoxville, TN

Police investigating after shooting victim arrives at Knoxville hospital

By Gregory Raucoules
WATE
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a weekend shooting outside an apartment complex that injured a teen. Officers responded to the shooting in the parking lot of Holston Oaks Apartment on Riverside Drive Sunday afternoon. No gunshot victim was found at the time, but two vehicles and an apartment building had been struck by gunfire. Multiple shell casings were also found in front of the complex.

