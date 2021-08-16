Cancel
Proud mom Princess Märtha Louise celebrates daughter’s accomplishment

By Alexandra Hurtado
Proud mom alert! Princess Märtha Louise of Norway celebrated her daughter Emma Tallulah Behn winning a bronze medal during the Norwegian National Championships. The royal took to her Instagram to share a photo of the young show jumper wearing her bronze medal writing, “Emma got a bronse medal in the Norwegian Championships today on her beautiful horse Fetoucha. Congratulations, darling. 👏🇳🇴👏I am so proud of how you have grown together this year.”

King Harald V and Queen Sonja’s daughter went on to congratulate the gold and silver medalists. Märtha added, “Thank you to Emma’s trainer @torilhemmingby for always being there for Emma and Fetoucha when needed and in exactly the way they need it. You have a special way of always giving them exactly what they need to get better and grow.”

“Thank you to @chrrohl for being the wonderful organizing boss woman you are! Without you none of this would have happened. Thank you to @nielsenmarithemmingby for the dressage lessons that builds the Fetoucha/Emma team from the ground,” she continued. “Thank you to all my family and friends who always support us. Without you all we would not succeed. It takes a village to get somewhere. We need to see how we all help each other achieve our goals. We would be nothing without the support and love from all our friends and family.”

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway reacted to her niece’s accomplishment, commenting on her sister-in-law’s post: “Hooray for Emma ❤️🇳🇴 So much fun watching 💪🏻💪🏻.” ﻿Märtha’s boyfriend Shaman Durek , also commented: “Yes my darling ❤️.”

Emma, 12, is Märtha’s youngest child. The Princess is also a mother to daughters Maud Angelica Behn , 18, and Leah Isadora Behn , 16. The Norwegian royal shared her three children with her ex-husband Ari Behn , who took his own life on Christmas Day 2019. On the one-year anniversary of his death, Märtha penned , “This year has been a very different Holiday season because Ari, the beloved father of my three girls, is no longer among us. He chose to leave this plane last year on this day. We celebrated his life today, we cried over his loss and how much we miss him. It has been a day of loving whatever is. LIFE hits us all. We can’t avoid it. We have to meet it. I reach out to all of you who are struggling through the Holidays. Know you are loved. Know you are needed. Know you are worth the help you can get. Please ask for help. Please express how you are. You are loved. ❤️.”

