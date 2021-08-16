Disney Is Already Planning a ‘Free Guy’ Sequel

Free Guy is one of the last holdovers of the Fox buyout, with the last three big remaining movies being The Kings Man, West Side Story, and Death on the Nile. It's also one of the rare movies to come out recently that isn't based on anything and is an original IP. However, studios always want sequels, and the buzz right now for Free Guy is very positive. There is a chance that could be one of those low-key hits of the summer and maybe even more so when its confirmed 45-day release window is over. During the virtual junket for the movie, Director Shawn Levy was asked if he had any ideas for a sequel. It turns out that he does, which is unintentionally funny considering the motives of villain Antwan, played by Taika Waititi.