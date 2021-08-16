Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney Is Already Planning a ‘Free Guy’ Sequel

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
MIX 108
MIX 108
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Free Guy surprised experts last weekend when it not only exceeded expectations at the box office, it surpassed last weekend’s debut by the anticipated DC Comics sequel The Suicide Squad. The Ryan Reynolds vehicle — an original concept that’s set in the world of video games but not based on any specific title — grossed $28.4 million in U.S. theaters. The film also earned another $22.5 million overseas for a worldwide total of about $51 million in three days.

mix108.com

Comments / 0

MIX 108

MIX 108

Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

MIX 108 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Shawn Levy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Sequels#Open World#Dc Comics#The Suicide Squad#Covid#Disneyfied Free Guy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
MoviesGreenwichTime

Why Disney's 'Free Guy' Will Be on HBO Before It's On Disney Plus

When Disney announced during its quarterly earnings call in May that “Free Guy” and “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” would be the studio’s first exclusive theatrical releases (with a shortened, 45-day window) during the COVID pandemic, CEO Bob Chapek said it was based on “recent signs of increased confidence in moviegoing.”
MoviesMovieWeb

Deadpool 3 Has Tentative Release Window, Ryan Reynolds Is Working on the Script

Ryan Reynolds has been working with the writers on the script for Deadpool 3, and better yet, Marvel Studios has a planned release window for the sequel in mind. After the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that there were still plans to bring back Reynolds for a third Deadpool movie. The problem is that the production process has been rather slow and it remains unclear when the sequel will be released.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Free Guy Director Shawn Levy Talks a Possible Sequel

Free Guy is one of the last holdovers of the Fox buyout, with the last three big remaining movies being The Kings Man, West Side Story, and Death on the Nile. It's also one of the rare movies to come out recently that isn't based on anything and is an original IP. However, studios always want sequels, and the buzz right now for Free Guy is very positive. There is a chance that could be one of those low-key hits of the summer and maybe even more so when its confirmed 45-day release window is over. During the virtual junket for the movie, Director Shawn Levy was asked if he had any ideas for a sequel. It turns out that he does, which is unintentionally funny considering the motives of villain Antwan, played by Taika Waititi.
MoviesGamespot

Free Guy Makes $51 Million Worldwide After First Weekend, Disney Wants A Sequel

Disney's Ryan Reynolds video game movie Free Guy outperformed expectations at the box office for its opening weekend, while Reynolds himself has said Disney wants a sequel. The box office numbers show that Free Guy made $28.4 million in North America this weekend and many millions more internationally to reach a global cumulative total of $51 million after its opening weekend.
TV SeriesPosted by
MIX 108

Everything New on Disney Plus in September 2021

In September, Disney+ is adding a slew of new titles, mostly on the TV and shorts side of things. There‘s Star Wars: Visions, a collection of new new anime films set in the Star Wars galaxy, along with the premiere of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., the modern day (and gender-swapped) reboot of the old Doogie Howser sitcom about a precocious kid doctor.
MoviesPosted by
MIX 108

Watch Mark Hamill Become Luke Skywalker Again In New ‘Disney Gallery’ Clip

It’s been a minute since the end of The Mandalorian Season 2. (If you’ve lost track of time in Covidland, the finale premiered on December 18, 2020.) The episode immediately became famous for including one of the biggest surprises in Star Wars history: An appearance by a CGI de-aged Mark Hamill, once again playing the role of Jedi master Luke Skywalker.
MoviesPosted by
MIX 108

First ‘Shang-Chi’ Reviews Call It an Action-Packed Marvel Movie

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings had its premiere in Los Angeles last night. (Remember movie premieres? They’re happening again! Sometimes. Hopefully they’re not about to stop again. It feels like they might.) In addition to Marvel execs and stars like Simu Liu and Awkwafina, select members of the press were invited to see it as well, which means that we’ve got our very first early reviews of the film.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Dune Director Says Watching The Movie On TV Would Be Ridiculous

Denis Villenueve has made it abundantly clear on more than one occasion that he’s hardly thrilled at the prospect of his sci-fi epic Dune being made available to HBO Max subscribers the same day the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel comes to theaters. While it’s hardly an ideal situation for...
TV SeriesPosted by
MIX 108

Netflix Shares First Trailer For New ‘He-Man’ Reboot

Netflix has shared a new trailer for its upcoming He-Man reboot, titled He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. This is a wholly separate show from the recent Masters of the Universe: Revelation show on Netflix from executive producer Kevin Smith. That series was 2D animation, and intended as a sequel to the original animated show of the 1980s. This new He-Man is CG-animated, and features a totally new story and character designs. In advance of the series' drop next month, this preview clip gives us a sneak peek at what's in store.
New York City, NYArkansas Online

'Free Guy' lifts cinema coffers with $28.4M debut

NEW YORK -- "Free Guy," an action comedy starring Ryan Reynolds as a background character in a video game, opened better than expected last weekend, collecting an estimated $28.4 million in ticket sales in U.S. and Canadian theaters despite a marketplace challenged by covid-19. After a few weeks of declining audiences and underwhelming debuts amid the delta variant surge, "Free Guy" succeeded with an old-school formula: an original, star-fronted movie with good word-of-mouth playing only in theaters. The movie, directed by Shawn Levy, was made by the Walt Disney Co.-owned 20th Century Fox, with a theatrical release contractually stipulated for the roughly $100 million production.

Comments / 0

Community Policy