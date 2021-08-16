Cancel
Monday Morning Thoughts: QB2 Battle Isn't Over, Young Stars Shine + More

By
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carolina Panthers fell 21-18 to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in the first preseason game of the month. Despite some sloppy play (10 penalties), there were some bright spots as well. One of the biggest things I took away from this game is that there are still a lot of unknowns. Whether it be question marks at left tackle, backup quarterback, linebacker depth, or offensive line depth, there are several things that Matt Rhule and his staff need to find answers to sooner than later.

