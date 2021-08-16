Cancel
Paul St. Romain, 61,Marksville native, Gonzales resident

By Editorial
avoyellestoday.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul St. Romain Jr. “Boo Boo” age 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Paul was preceded in death by his mother and father, Shirley and Paul St. Romain, and his sister Edna St. Romain and beloved dog Toby. He is survived by his wife Cindy, daughter Kelly (Stephen), son Alex (Craig), and grandson Destin. As well as his brother Prentiss (Shelia), Agatha (Ernest), and Stacey. Paul was a jack of all trades and truly enjoyed carpentry, gardening, spending time with his family and friends, and making his wife laugh every day. He was a loving husband, the greatest father and grandfather, and very proud of his family. He will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives that were touched by his presence. Friends and loved ones are invited to celebrate Paul’s life on August 21, 2021, at Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville, Louisiana, from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM and a service to follow.

www.avoyellestoday.com

