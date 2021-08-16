Cancel
Chicago, IL

Serenity Broughton, 7, Killed In Northwest Side Shooting That Also Wounded Her 6-Year-Old Sister

By Alex V. Hernandez
blockclubchicago.org
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl was shot to death and her little sister seriously wounded as they left their grandma’s house Sunday afternoon on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened 2:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of West Grand Avenue, police said. The little girls — identified by family as Serenity and Aubrey Broughton — were in a parked car when someone fired shots nearby, according to police.

