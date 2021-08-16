Cam Newton Says Bill Belichick Hasn’t Told Him That He’s Patriots Week 1 Starter

BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick has told reporters on a few different occasions that Cam Newton is the Patriots starting quarterback. But has he actually told Newton that the job is his behind closed doors?

A few reporters asked Newton that very question following Monday’s joint practice session against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Newton couldn’t help but crack a massive smile. This is Bill Belichick we’re talking about, so of course nothing has been guaranteed or awarded to Newton.

“You know the answer to that question,” Newton said with a giant grin. “Y’all sitting up here asking silly questions to me. I don’t know what you want me to say. You know he hasn’t said that. For you to ask that question, it is what it is. Every single day I come out every day with the anticipation to get better. That’s the only thing I can do and control that.

“I’m trying to focus on what tomorrow brings and adjustments for tonight’s meeting,” Newton added.

So it seems those defiant “Cam is our quarterback” proclamations by Belichick should have been followed with a “for now.” It remains unclear who will be starting in a few weeks when the Patriots kick off the 2021 season against the Miami Dolphins, though it should be noted that Newton took all the snaps with New England’s first team in Monday’s practice session against the Eagles.

After a strong start last season, Newton struggled during his first campaign as New England’s starter. While he was still a threat on the ground, he left a lot to be desired in the passing game, which was one of the worst in the NFL last season. There’s a lot of hope that with a much better arsenal at his disposal in 2021, Newton will have a better year.

But rookie Mac Jones is nipping at his heels on the depth chart. Following an impressive debut by Jones in last week’s preseason opener against Washington, some writers are pontificating that Jones could snag the starting job from Newton much sooner than anticipated. Newton, to his credit, isn’t letting the quarterback competition get in the way of his main focus this summer, which is to improve each and every day.

“I don’t take it personal. I just want you guys to understand that everything y’all know, I know,” Newton said of the line of questioning. “There’s no hidden motives or things like that. Those things, I can’t worry about. Most days I don’t care about who is starting, I worry about putting out the best product for me. I know Mac is feeling the same, Brian [Hoyer] is feeling the same. We have so much to worry about prior to Week 1, that’s what my focus is right now.”

Newton also cleared the air on a cryptic Instagram post from last week. The day after New England’s preseason opener, in which Newton went 4-for-7 in his two series under center, the quarterback posted that he deserves loyalty . On Monday, he said that post has nothing to do with football.

“It’s deeper than football with my Instagram. I use my social platform to really become a human,” he said. “I try to post minimal football things, because at the end of the day I’m human. That statement wasn’t for football.”