Summer scouting is the part of the NFL draft process when people initially identify talent that is worthy of praise for the next draft cycle. However, every year there are people who slip through the cracks or take massive jumps into the national spotlight. It is not reasonable to expect there to always be a player who takes a leap like Joe Burrow, but every year there are players who sneak into the top-20 who were not even mentioned in first-round conversations during summer scouting. Players like Christian Darrisaw, Mac Jones, Jedrick Wills, and many others have had their strongest season leading up to their draft class and found themselves getting picked in the first round.