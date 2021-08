The biggest stars on the PGA Tour led the way again Thursday in Round 1 of The Northern Trust as the first leg of the three-week FedEx Cup Playoffs swing kicked into gear. At one of the most loaded non-majors in the past few decades, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas -- a pair of recent major winners -- sit atop the leaderboard, and it's difficult to see anyone directly behind them passing both on over the next 54 holes.