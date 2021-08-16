War On Weeds War on Weeds—weeds are everybody’s problem

Container nursery growers are at a disadvantage compared to some other cropping systems when it comes to weed control because, at least in container production, our only tools are preemergence herbicides, hand-weeding, and mulch. About 25% of growers spend over 100 hours per month on weed control, and with labor becoming more expensive and harder to find, it is becoming more important for growers to improve efficiency in any way possible. Weed control is also expensive. Estimates have shown that growers spend an average of $5,000 or more per acre on weed control, but this just includes chemical costs and labor. What is not included in these estimates is the opportunity cost that is lost when labor is diverted from profit generating/production related tasks (loading trucks, potting, propagation, etc.) to a corrective or profit reducing task like hand-weeding. While weed control is challenging, there are growers in many different parts of the country that have consistently clean nurseries. In each case, these growers are following similar practices that have been shown to work both in research and in the real world. In this article I will describe the five common things I have seen in the most consistently clean nurseries I have visited.