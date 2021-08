The Employee Retention Credit (ERC) originally was introduced as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in 2020, and since the passing of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 in December 2020, this provision has been expanded significantly to reward more business owners for keeping employees on the payroll throughout the pandemic. The most recent update allows businesses to take advantage of this lucrative tax break for all of 2021.