Lansing, MI

Consumers Energy releases statement on how to apply for outage credit

By Rachel Hyams
WILX-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to recent storms and power outages across Michigan, Brian Wheeler of Consumers Energy released a statement on how to apply for outage credit. “We understand how hard it is to be without power which was why we proactively hosted over 29 different community events across the state of Michigan helping over 12,500 customers with access to bottled water, ice, lunches, ice cream or vouchers to Binder Park Zoo and Zehnder’s Splash Village for customers. Over 98% of our customers have power currently, and we are grateful for our customers’ patience and cooperation as our crews work around the clock to restore power following last week’s historic storm. “

