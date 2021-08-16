UPDATE: KPD says standoff suspect found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound
KEARNEY, Neb. — UPDATE: 7:10p.m.: Kearney police say the suspect, Jeffrey Smith, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police say a a tactical robot helped them find him deceased in the residence following a police officer hearing a single gunshot. Kearney police have asked Grand Island police and SCALES to lead the investigation. Kearney police say no officers fired a service weapon, and no officers were injured in the standoff.nebraska.tv
Comments / 0