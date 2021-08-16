Local Man Being Treated at Utica Hospital After Young Woman Backs Into Him With Car

A security video surfaced on Monday of a car-pedestrian accident that happened just before 10 a.m. on Monday at 54 Franklin Square in Utica. Police say, an 18-year-old female was backing up her vehicle when the accelerator stuck causing the vehicle to speed backwards into the River Hills Properties office facade, striking a worker who was painting near the building. The worker was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The female driver was not injured.