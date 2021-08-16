Local Man Being Treated at Utica Hospital After Young Woman Backs Into Him With Car
Utica Police are reporting a car/pedestrian accident that occurred outside a real estate office and commercial printing business in Downtown Utica. Sgt. Mike Curley of the Utica Police Department tells WIBX that an 18-year-old female claims her accelerator became stuck, while in reverse. Curley says in the process the driver struck a male contractor and the facade of the building at a high rate of speed. Both the car and the building sustained damage.wibx950.com
