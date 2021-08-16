Cancel
Utica, NY

Local Man Being Treated at Utica Hospital After Young Woman Backs Into Him With Car

Utica Police are reporting a car/pedestrian accident that occurred outside a real estate office and commercial printing business in Downtown Utica. Sgt. Mike Curley of the Utica Police Department tells WIBX that an 18-year-old female claims her accelerator became stuck, while in reverse. Curley says in the process the driver struck a male contractor and the facade of the building at a high rate of speed. Both the car and the building sustained damage.

Syracuse, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

UPDATE: Syracuse Police Locate Two Missing Children

UPDATE: Syracue Police have announced they discovered the two missing boys reported missing. Police had said they suspected them to be in a run-away situation. They have been found safe. The Syracuse Police Department is looking for the public's help to locate two missing boys. Syracuse Police took to their...
Oneida, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Wanted Person of Week- Police Say This Man Allegedly Stole from Employer

This week's WIBX Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week comes from the Oneida City Police Department. According to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police, their most wanted person this week is 33-year-old Brian A. Golley. Police say Golley is wanted for Grand Larceny in the 4th degree on charges that he stole from his employer. Burgess says Golley is a white male, 6 feet 1 inch, and about 210 pounds.
Rome, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Updated List Of Road Closures In Utica And Rome Due To Flooding

Due to heavy rainfall across the Central New York region and the Mohawk Valley, the New York Department of Transportation has closed the following roads. The following road closures are in place at this time:. 1) Flooding on NY 46 both directions between Potter Road (Rome) and Townline Road (Western)...
Frankfort, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

28 Years Ago Sara Anne Wood Disappeared, The Search Continues For Her Body

August 18th marks a solemn anniversary in Central New York. It's the day 12-year-old Sara Anne Wood disappeared from a rural road near her Frankfort home. 28 years ago, on August 18, 1993, Sara vanished while riding her bike home from bible school at Norwich Corners Church on Roberts Road. Her abductor, Louis Lent eventually confessed to kidnapping and murdering Sara. He's currently serving a life sentence without parole.
Utica, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Spectacular Video Discovered of Car-Pedestrian Crash in Downtown Utica

A security video surfaced on Monday of a car-pedestrian accident that happened just before 10 a.m. on Monday at 54 Franklin Square in Utica. Police say, an 18-year-old female was backing up her vehicle when the accelerator stuck causing the vehicle to speed backwards into the River Hills Properties office facade, striking a worker who was painting near the building. The worker was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The female driver was not injured.
Utica, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Have You Seen This Wanted Person of the Week?

WIBX's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week comes from the Oneida County Sheriff's Department. Police are looking for 27-year-old, Jonathan J. Diaz of Utica. Diaz is also wanted by the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center, according to Sergeant Michael J Ladd Sr. of the OCSD. His date of birth is 09/21/1993. He is a white hispanic male, 5' 5" tall, approximately 170 pounds with a tattoo of a skull on his Right arm, police say.
Oneida County, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

Utica Man Found Dead in His Cell at Oneida County Jail

Officials with the Oneida County Sheriff's Office have announced the investigation into the death of an inmate at Oneida County Jail. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says 56-year-old Ronald Pierce of Utica was found unresponsive just before 8AM Monday. Maciol says Pierce was discovered by correctional officers during routine tours of the facility. Maciol says those officers immediately began life saving measures, along with medical staff.
Utica, NYPosted by
WIBX 950

NYSP: Juvenile Caused $4k in Damage to Cemetery Headstones

State Police say they arrested a 12-year-old juvenile from Jefferson County was arrested after he allegedly caused nearly $4,000 worth of damage to cemetery headstones. Troopers in Alexandria Bay investigated after nearly three dozen headstones at the Oakwood Cemetery in the village of Theresa were desecrated in January of this year. The juvenile's name is not being released because of his age, however, police say charges include Cemetery Desecration in the first degree and Criminal Mischief in the second degree, both of which are felonies.

