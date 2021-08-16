Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Seeing a Concert in Minnesota? Get Your Vaccine or Neg COVID Test

By Laura Bradshaw
Posted by 
Power 96
Power 96
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You probably could have guessed that this was going to happen. Beginning in October, AEG and LIVE NATION will require a vaccine or negative test to attend concerts presented by either of the two companies. This includes SO many of the shows coming to Minnesota. It doesn't matter what venue...

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Local
Minnesota Health
Local
Minnesota Coronavirus
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Aeg#Aeg#The Xcel Energy Center#Bank Stadium#Live Nation#Covid#Lalapalooza#Kare 11#Every We Fest Headliner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Dozens Of Minnesota State Fair Vendors, Exhibitors Won’t Return This Year

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This year’s Minnesota State Fair experience may not be what fair-goers are used to. After releasing its COVID-19 guidelines Wednesday, many vendors and exhibitors are making a tough decision. Fair Spokesperson Danielle Dullinger said about 150 to 200 vendors and exhibitors will not be returning. She said in pre-pandemic years, the fair lost about 50 to 100 vendors and exhibitors. The fair has not been finding replacements to give more room for attendees. “Breaking attendance record is not our goal this year. For those who would love to come, we’d love to have you. For those who...
Posted by
Just Go

5 Worst Places To Live In Minnesota

A beautiful landscape, lakes, friendly people, and hockey make Minnesota one of the top tourist destinations in the country. Minnesota has excellent conditions and is full of friendly people and lovely things. This is, for the most part, the case. There are no perfect places on earth. Minnesota's towns and cities have a seedy underbelly to all that niceness. It's essential to know about a few things before you pack up and move to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. To stay wealthy, safe, and have a career to look forward to, you will need to look deeper and uncover the truth. A third party can undertake the work of completing your homework. HomeSnacks collected and analyzed crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered in Massachusetts' most prominent cities and towns. When deciding where to retire in Minnesota, consider these 5 cities carefully.
Posted by
CBS Boston

Proof Of COVID Vaccine Or Negative Test Will Be Required At Major Massachusetts Concert Venues After Live Nation Announcement

BOSTON (CBS) — A leading concert promoter has recently announced it will be requiring proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test in order to attend shows this fall. Live Nation, which has major concert venues in Massachusetts, announced the policy change as the Delta variant is sparking a surge in coronavirus cases across the United States. Live Nation will start requiring performers and concert goers at their fully owned and operated venues to offer proof of vaccination or a negative test result starting Oct. 4. Boston-area Live Nation venues include the House of Blues, Leader Bank Pavilion, Xfinity Center, Orpheum...
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 3,054 Newly Confirmed Cases Reported By MDH, And 3 More Deaths

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, Minnesota’s health department released its latest virus figures showing 3,054 more cases and three new deaths confirmed in the last 24 hours, from roughly 57,650 newly processed tests. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 629,354 positive cases and 7,737 deaths. The latest figures of those hospitalized show 115 Minnesotans in ICU, compared to fewer than 20 about a month ago. There are an additional 319 reported hospitalizations for COVID in the state. The figures show an average of 6.1 new daily hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, which is above the line of caution. The health...
Posted by
Power 96

25 Ridiculous Myths About Minnesota That People in Other States Believe

My mouth hung open the other day when someone visiting Rochester asked me if I eat SPAM every day. They were looking for a few cooking tips (which I am NOT the person to come to for that!) but I actually didn't even know how to respond. SPAM is made just 30 minutes from here but it is NEVER on the menu at my house. I have tasted it but I'm pretty sure it is a myth that we all love it and eat it every day. And, that's just one of the many myths people seem to have about the great state of Minnesota.
Public Healthdaytonatimes.com

Live Nation to require vaccination or negative test at venues, events

Anyone attending, performing or working at most Live Nation events or venues will have to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test starting in October, the live en- tertainment giant confirmed over the weekend. The California-based company, which runs numerous festivals and concerts, said the mandate will...
Posted by
Deadline

Foo Fighters Require Fans To Prove Covid-19 Vaccination Or Negative Test Result To Enter Alaska Concerts

The Foo Fighters are asking concertgoers to show proof of full vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative test result within 48 hours of attending their Alaska concert, according to an announcement from Ticketmaster. The Grammy Award-winning band has three stops in Alaska for their tour – two in Anchorage on August 17 and 19 at the Dena’ina Center and one in Fairbanks on August 21 at the Carlson Center. The statement said proof of “a negative Covid-19 test within 48-hours of the event” or full vaccination against Covid-19 (14 days past final vaccination shot) is required prior to entering the venue. Children...
Richmond, VARichmond.com

The Broadberry and The Camel to require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test; Blackberry Smoke postpones concert due to testing positive for COVID

With COVID-19 cases on the rise because of the delta variant, concert venues across the nation are having to adapt quickly to a rapidly changing environment. In Richmond, The Broadberry and The Camel will begin requiring a complete COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours to attend concerts starting Monday .
Minnesota StatePosted by
Power 96

Be Prepared For Longer Lines at the Minnesota State Fair This Year

With only a week before this year's Minnesota State Fair opens, a scramble for workers could cause some unintended consequences. We were all excited when we heard the news this spring that, after having been canceled last year (let's say it all together now: "Due to the pandemic!"), the Minnesota State Fair would return again this year.

Comments / 0

Community Policy