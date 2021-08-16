Sheriff’s deputies seek suspect in San Jacinto assault

SAN JACINTO (CNS) - Riverside County sheriff's deputies were searching today for a suspect who assaulted a 36-year-old man in San Jacinto. Deputies responded at 2 p.m. Sunday to an assault with a deadly weapon call on the 800 block of Minor Street in San Jacinto. When sheriff's deputies arrived, they found a 36-year-old man suffering from life threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. According to officials, the victim was standing in a parking lot when he was attacked with an unknown object. The suspect fled the scene and has yet to be identified. The weapon used has yet to be identified. The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the assault was encouraged to call 951-791-3400.