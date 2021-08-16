Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Teel: Is UNC ready to affirm its highest preseason ranking in 24 years?

By David Teel
Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast October, North Carolina’s undefeated and fifth-ranked football team sauntered into Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium. The Seminoles were 0-3 against Bowl Subdivision opponents and had lost to top-15 opponents Miami and Notre Dame by a combined 58 points. Vegas liked the Tar Heels by about two touchdowns. They trailed...

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Thigpen
Person
Sam Howell
Person
Chazz Surratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Western Carolina#Football Games#Affirm#American Football#Unc#Seminoles#Notre Dame#Fbs#Acc#Associated Press#The Coastal Division#Texas A M#Espn#247 Sports#Grimsley High School#The Tar Heels#Nos#All Americans#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Washington Football Team Name News

We’re getting closer and closer to the Washington Football Team finally announcing its new name. The franchise has reportedly cut its options down to three. The rebranding of the WFT has been a long time coming. There is no set date for when the new moniker will be announced, but logic tells us the organization will want to have one in place in plenty of time for the 2022 season.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Mack Brown pays a compliment to Alabama and Clemson

UNC head coach Mack Brown joined The Paul Finebaum Show on Wednesday and had some nice words about the Crimson Tide and the nearby Tigers. “Alabama & Clemson have bought houses in the College Football Playoff neighborhood, so far we’ve just been renting,” Brown said. “But we’re trying to stick around.”
Atlanta, GAscoreatl.com

Preseason football rankings

Collins Hill opens the season at the top of the Class 7A poll. The Eagles return their core talent from last year’s run to the state finals and were the clear choice for No. 1 because that core includes Travis Hunter—the No. 1 rated Class of 2022 player in the entire country. Milton earned the No. 2 slot and it is the team’s disruptive defensive front—that includes the No. 1 Class of 2023 player in the nation, LT Overton, and balanced offense that gives this year’s Eagles all the attributes needed to make a run at this year’s state title. North Cobb comes in at No. 3 after bringing in tons of offensive weapons this offseason and Walton comes in at No. 4. Walton’s 2021 roster was described by head coach Daniel Brunner as “the most complete team” he has had over his five seasons at the helm. Marietta rounds out the top 5 and is a team that should not be overlooked this year; The Blue Devils relied on underclassmen this past season and have a state-high 20 returning starters coming back and that doesn’t include their kicker or punter. Parkview, Roswell, Lowndes, Archer and defending state champion Grayson round out the top 10.
College SportsHuntsville Item

Bearkats ranked No. 1 in preseason poll

HUNTSVILLE – The defending FCS National Championship will start the year on top, as expected. Sam Houston is the team to beat, returning its entire starting lineup from a spring season in which it went a perfect 10-0 and captured the FCS title for the first time. On Monday, the...
College SportsRichmond.com

Teel: Impending alliance among ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 about stability, clout, football

Combined, the footprints of the ACC, Big Ten and Pac-12 encompass all but three of the nation’s top-30 media markets. The exceptions are in Texas and Tennessee. Teeming with academic heavyweights, the three conferences boast 27 schools that belong to the prestigious American Association of Universities. The remaining Power Five leagues, the Big 12 and SEC, have a combined six AAU members.
College SportsPosted by
BCBulletin

ACC Power Rankings: Preseason Edition

During the regular season we are going to do a weekly power ranking of the ACC teams. To kick it off here are our rankings for the preseason along a brief explanation on why. 14. Duke Blue Devils: Can the Blue Devils become a ground and pound team with star running back Mateo Durant? It could be tough, but they may not have much of a choice. There are loads of question marks on this team, starting behind center, but spreading to both side of the ball. Could be a tough season for long time head coach David Cutcliffe.
College Sports247Sports

Ranking All 10 Position Groups for UNC Football

Over the last two seasons, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has preached building depth. The lack of depth was the reason for losses to teams like Notre Dame and Texas A&M in the fourth quarter last season. It has been about recruiting, rebuilding the roster, and then developing the players so that each position had a legitiment two-deep.
Tennessee Stateatozsportsnashville.com

CBS Sports ranks Tennessee Vols extremely low in preseason rankings

Expectations aren’t very high for Josh Heupel in his first year as the Tennessee Vols’ head coach. This week, Rivals national recruiting columnist Mike Farrell predicted that Tennessee will go 4-8 in Heupel’s first season. Not exactly an encouraging prediction. CBS Sports isn’t feeling optimistic about the Vols in 2021,...
Waco, TXbaylorbears.com

SOC Readies for Pair of Preseason Exhibitions

WACO, Texas – Baylor soccer opens the 2021-22 Baylor Athletics competition calendar with a pair of preseason exhibitions this weekend. After hosting Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m., the Bears travel to College Station to face Texas A&M on Sunday at 7 p.m. The home match...
NFLallfans.co

Where do Jets rank in Touchdown Wire’s preseason power rankings?

With the exhibition play nearing, the Jets have moved up one spot in Touchdown Wire’s preseason power rankings. New York jumped from No. 28 before training camp to No. 27 on the list after a few days of practice. Unsurprisingly, this ranks fourth in the AFC East behind the Bills (3rd), Patriots (11th) and the Dolphins (12th).
Chapel Hill, NC247Sports

Josh Downs Ready for Next Step at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Benjamin Franklin is believed to have gained possession of lightning in a glass bottle. The North Carolina offense possesses lightning in the 5-foot-10 frame of wide receiver Josh Downs. The sophomore from Suwanee, Ga. has been the topic of discussion anytime a conversation is had surrounding the playmakers in the Tar Heels’ 2021 offense.

Comments / 0

Community Policy