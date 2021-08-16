Journey announces Vegas residency

KISS, meet Vegas Rock City. Our darling shock rockers will be heading to the desert pleasuredome for a residency at the end of this year, which will encompass 12 shows from December to February. This marks the latest high-profile residency to come to Las Vegas amid the coronavirus pandemic, with KISS now joining musicians such as Katy Perry, Sting, Morrissey, and, ugh, a Whitney Houston hologram. In an interview with Rolling Stone, front man Gene Simmons said economic reasons encouraged him to take up the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s residency offer, as well as the ease of not having to adhere to a touring schedule. “There are matters of the heart and then there are matters of the pocket and it’s nice when they both converge. So it’s a very nice payday,” he explained. “They pay well and that’s reason enough.” Simmons added that the band is “planning lots of surprises” for their Vegas shows, “which nobody’s seen yet.” So … maybe the bass gets to spit blood now?