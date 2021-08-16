Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Journey announces Vegas residency

By Buddy Iahn
themusicuniverse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLegendary rock band Journey is returning to the entertainment capital of the world for a new six-show residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The beloved rockers will take the stage on December 1, 2, 7, 8, 10 and 11, 2021 to perform their global hits including “Don’t Stop Believin’”, “Wheel in the Sky”, “Who’s Crying Now” and more.

themusicuniverse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Valory
Person
Neal Schon
Person
Steve Perry
Person
Deen Castronovo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Guitar Pick#Child Slavery#Theater At#The Grateful Dead#Airplay#Digital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Music940wfaw.com

Kiss Set For New Vegas Residency

Kiss will round out 2021 and usher in the New Year with an extended Las Vegas run. Blabbermouth reported Gene Simmons revealed the band's plans while at the Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes, publicizing his new “ArtWorks” collection of paintings and drawings. Simmons said, “We are gonna be at Zappos (Theater...
Las Vegas, NVMarietta Daily Journal

Adele set for huge Las Vegas residency pay deal

Adele is in talks for a multi-million dollar Las Vegas residency. The 33-year-old singer has reportedly been speaking to various session musicians to see if they are available and willing to make a long-term commitment for a concert series in Sin City. If she signs on for the residency, the...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

BabyJake announces debut album

Singer, songwriter, and producer BabyJake announces his highly anticipated debut album, The Sun Wakes Up Earlier Now, is set for release on September 3rd via Republic Records. The gold-certified artist has released “Watching” in celebration. The Florida-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer promises he’s “bringing back rock ‘n’...
Las Vegas, NVEW.com

Your guide to the biggest Las Vegas residencies

Live music is back, and one of the best places to see it is in Sin City. Some of the biggest artists in the world are returning to performing live, putting on thrilling shows for fans who love music with a touch of drama. Here are the artists hosting residencies...
Music940wfaw.com

Kiss Rolls Out Las Vegas Residency Dates

Kiss has officially rolled out its full Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, which includes a dozen shows set for this December and into 2022. The new dates on the books are December 29th and 31; January 1st, 19th, 21st, 22nd, 26th, 28th, and...
Las Vegas, NV963kklz.com

Win Your Tickets to Journey at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas!

See Journey perform live at The Theater in the new Virgin Hotels Las Vegas! Their residency dates are Wednesday, December 1st; Thursday, December 2nd; Tuesday, December 7th; Wednesday, December 8th; Friday, December 10th; and Saturday, December 11th. You could win a pair of tickets to one of the residency dates...
MusicVulture

KISS Will Rock Vegas All Night With a Residency

KISS, meet Vegas Rock City. Our darling shock rockers will be heading to the desert pleasuredome for a residency at the end of this year, which will encompass 12 shows from December to February. This marks the latest high-profile residency to come to Las Vegas amid the coronavirus pandemic, with KISS now joining musicians such as Katy Perry, Sting, Morrissey, and, ugh, a Whitney Houston hologram. In an interview with Rolling Stone, front man Gene Simmons said economic reasons encouraged him to take up the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s residency offer, as well as the ease of not having to adhere to a touring schedule. “There are matters of the heart and then there are matters of the pocket and it’s nice when they both converge. So it’s a very nice payday,” he explained. “They pay well and that’s reason enough.” Simmons added that the band is “planning lots of surprises” for their Vegas shows, “which nobody’s seen yet.” So … maybe the bass gets to spit blood now?
Las Vegas, NVtravelvegas.com

Backstreet Holiday Residency Las Vegas

It’s time to start thinking about making holiday plans again. This season was a bit of a mess for many people last year. It appears as though we might have a slightly more normal holiday season this year. The venues inside Las Vegas casinos aren’t wasting any time getting ready.
Entertainmentthemusicuniverse.com

Mammoth WVH reschedules Whisky A Go Go show

Mammoth WVH has rescheduled its hometown show at the Whisky A Go Go on the legendary Sunset Strip. The show was originally set for Wednesday (Aug 18th), but has been postponed for October 12th, according to frontman Wolfgang Van Halen. “Out of an abundance of caution, our headline show at...
Celebritieskxlp941.com

8/18/21 Rock News

— Bob Dylan’s biographer says a sexual abuse claim against the singer is “not possible.” A lawsuit was filed in New York Friday by a woman who claims Dylan sexually abused her in a Manhattan hotel during six weeks in 1965, when she was 12-years-old. A spokesperson for the legendary singer-songwriter told the BBC that “the 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended.” Now, a biographer who has written nine books about Dylan says the claim is not possible because he was touring England during the time of the alleged abuse, and spent two of those weeks in Los Angeles.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
TV & VideosPopculture

'Good Morning America' Host Announces Break From Show

Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts is going on vacation. The longtime ABC News anchor revealed that Thursday was her last time on the morning show for a few weeks. She is not leaving to host Jeopardy! though. She assured fans she will be back in the fall. On Thursday,...
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
Musicdjmag.com

Edge Slayer announces new album, 'Tsureena'

Edge Slayer has announced her forthcoming album. The Louisiana-born, Atlanta-based artist — real name Zarina Crockett — released her most recent EP, 'Dark Thoughts', in September last year, and returns with 'Tsureena' to explore "lurid sexcapades, speculation, and affirmation" through a blend of electronic, pop and R&B. Speaking about the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy