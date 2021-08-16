Applying to and auditioning at music college: What every student should know
The website of every music school gives all the details students need to know when applying and auditioning to them. Making a list of keeping a chart of these for each school is important when deciding which schools to choose. The quality of the applications and auditions of music students is likely to determine their acceptance more than their grade point averages or test scores. Here are some helpful tips music students should know to help them get accepted.themusicuniverse.com
