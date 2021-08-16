Cancel
Queens Post

Middle Village Man Who Planned to Storm D.C. With Armed Caravan and Target U.S. Senator Pleads Guilty

Police raid the house of Eduard Florea, 41, in Middle Village on Jan. 12, 2021, following online statements he made about carrying out violent attacks in Washington (Citizen)

A Middle Village man who posted online statements about leading an armed group of “patriots” to Washington and killing a U.S. senator has pleaded guilty to making threats and a weapons charge, federal authorities announced today.

Eduard Florea, 41, was busted by the feds after authorities uncovered online statements he made on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 where he called for the killing of U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock – who had just been elected in Georgia’s run-offs — and storming Washington with firearms.

He posted statements such as “dead men can’t pass [expletive] laws” about Warnock as well as “the time for peace and civility is over … it’s time to unleash some violence.”

He made these posts under the username “LoneWolfWar” on the now-suspended Parler app, according to authorities. He also wrote that he was organizing an armed group to descend on D.C.

“3 cars of armed patriots heading into DC from NY/ Guns cleaned loaded … got a bunch of guys all armed and ready to deploy … we are just waiting for the word,” Florea allegedly wrote on Jan. 6 — the day violent supporters stormed the Capitol.

Florea, a self-proclaimed Proud Boy, was arrested Jan. 12 at his home on 76th Street near Eliot Avenue. The FBI also raided his house and found that he illegally possessed thousands of rounds of ammunition.

He pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court today to one count of transmitting threats to injure as well as one count of possessing ammunition after having been convicted of a felony.

Florea was convicted in 2014 for criminal possession of a weapon. Police found more than a dozen firearms — including at least one machine gun — as well as ammunition and high-capacity magazines in his possession on Staten Island at the time.

“With today’s guilty plea, Florea admits to threatening the life of a successful candidate for the U.S. Senate and to urging others to take up arms to unleash violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 to thwart the results of the Presidential election.” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Kasulis.

“This Office is deeply committed to protecting our democratic institutions and to using all available tools to preserve the public safety, uphold the rule of law and support the peaceful transfer of power.”

Florea faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced.

New York City, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Richmond Hill Man Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Smuggling Guns and Ammo Into New York

A Richmond Hill man faces up to 20 years in prison for smuggling guns and ammo over state lines into to New York City. Richard McCormick, 42, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and other charges Tuesday night after he allegedly bought a cache of high-capacity magazines, gun parts and ammunition at a gun show in Pennsylvania and drove them all back to New York.
ProtestsPosted by
Queens Post

Rally to Bring Attention to Asian Bias Attacks to be Held in Jackson Heights Tuesday

A rally will be held Tuesday evening in Jackson Heights for a Filipina nurse who was assaulted in an apparent bias attack while handing out masks on the subway. The event, which is being organized by the National Alliance for Filipino Concerns, will take place at Diversity Plaza at 6 p.m. The rally is being held to denounce hate crimes against Asian Americans, and to encourage Asians to come forward when they are victims of such attacks.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Queens Post

Op-Ed: Why I Oppose Unconstitutional Mandates

Op-Ed By: Marvin Jeffcoat, Candidate for City Council. We all need to understand what’s at stake here. To do that we have to understand our Constitutional rights. No emergency ever justifies a suspension of the US Constitution and our Rights! If government were allowed to suspend the Constitution based on emergencies the government would continue to manufacture emergencies for more and more control.
Queens, NYPosted by
Queens Post

Queens DA Takes Down Reputed Gang Networks in Queensbridge and Ravenswood

More than two dozen individuals from three warring gangs were nabbed in a massive take down yesterday at the Ravenswood and Queensbridge NYCHA developments, the Queens District Attorney announced today. Twenty-eight reputed gang members were indicted by a Queens grand jury—variously charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of...

