Middle Village Man Who Planned to Storm D.C. With Armed Caravan and Target U.S. Senator Pleads Guilty

Police raid the house of Eduard Florea, 41, in Middle Village on Jan. 12, 2021, following online statements he made about carrying out violent attacks in Washington (Citizen)

A Middle Village man who posted online statements about leading an armed group of “patriots” to Washington and killing a U.S. senator has pleaded guilty to making threats and a weapons charge, federal authorities announced today.

Eduard Florea, 41, was busted by the feds after authorities uncovered online statements he made on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 where he called for the killing of U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock – who had just been elected in Georgia’s run-offs — and storming Washington with firearms.

He posted statements such as “dead men can’t pass [expletive] laws” about Warnock as well as “the time for peace and civility is over … it’s time to unleash some violence.”

He made these posts under the username “LoneWolfWar” on the now-suspended Parler app, according to authorities. He also wrote that he was organizing an armed group to descend on D.C.

“3 cars of armed patriots heading into DC from NY/ Guns cleaned loaded … got a bunch of guys all armed and ready to deploy … we are just waiting for the word,” Florea allegedly wrote on Jan. 6 — the day violent supporters stormed the Capitol.

Florea, a self-proclaimed Proud Boy, was arrested Jan. 12 at his home on 76th Street near Eliot Avenue. The FBI also raided his house and found that he illegally possessed thousands of rounds of ammunition.

He pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court today to one count of transmitting threats to injure as well as one count of possessing ammunition after having been convicted of a felony.

Florea was convicted in 2014 for criminal possession of a weapon. Police found more than a dozen firearms — including at least one machine gun — as well as ammunition and high-capacity magazines in his possession on Staten Island at the time.

“With today’s guilty plea, Florea admits to threatening the life of a successful candidate for the U.S. Senate and to urging others to take up arms to unleash violence at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 to thwart the results of the Presidential election.” stated Acting U.S. Attorney Kasulis.

“This Office is deeply committed to protecting our democratic institutions and to using all available tools to preserve the public safety, uphold the rule of law and support the peaceful transfer of power.”

Florea faces up to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced.