Houston, TX

Students heading to class by bus, train need to mask up, Metro says

By Dug Begley
Houston Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegardless of what plays out in the courts or school halls, students heading to the classroom by Metro buses and trains need to a pack a mask along with a lunch. Anyone above age 2, unless unable to do so medically, are required to wear masks on the buses and trains, per Federal Transit Authority guidelines, Metropolitan Transit Authority spokesman Jerome Gray said. With upticks in COVID cases and hospitalizations locally, especially among young people, it is unlikely the requirement for hopping aboard will end anytime soon.

Comments / 1

